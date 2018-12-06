Pompeo: US Is Building A New Liberal World Order

Washington is building a new liberal world order under the leadership of US President Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has declared

Speaking at the German Marshall Fund institute in Brussels on Tuesday, Pompeo told the UN, WTO and the ICC they would need to bow and comply with the US-led world order

Organizations and treaties who do fit into this vision of a new world order must be scrapped or reformed, so that non-compliers could not use them against the US

RT reports: The senior member of the Donald Trump administration said a multilateral approach is failing to produce a world of unrestricted capitalism, so the US should rule supreme – sorry, assume a leadership role – to ensure that countries like China didn’t try to offer an alternative way.

China, as well as Russia, Iran, Cuba, Venezuela and other nations on the US grudge list got their share of bashing in the speech, but its focus was more on international institutions, which Pompeo claimed to be incompatible with his grand vision.

The UN is a vehicle for regional powers to “collude” and vote in bad actors into the Human Rights Council. “Bad actors”are of course not Saudi Arabia. The World Bank and the International Monetary fund are in the way of private lenders. The EU is good, but Brexit should be a wake-up call for its bureaucracy, which doesn’t know how good nationalism actually is. The International Criminal Court is “rogue” because it attempts to hold Americans accountable for crimes in Afghanistan.

The Paris Agreement on climate change was bad for America, so it left. NAFTA was bad for America, so it forced a renegotiation. The nuclear deal with Iran didn’t make Tehran complacent, so it had to go.

But what organization was a good boy and doesn’t deserve a piece of coal from Uncle Sam? SWIFT was. The banking communications organization caved in to Washington and cut off Iranians from its system, so it has a place in the bright new world of US leadership.