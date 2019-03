US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said it is “certainly possible” that President Donald Trump was sent by God to save Israel from Iran.

In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network Pompeo he said it was his faith that made him believe that adding that he was “confident that the Lord is at work here”

RT reports: Specifically, the interviewer asked Pompeo if Trump could be a modern day version of the biblical character Esther, a beautiful woman chosen to be married to Persian King Ahasuerus.

Presumably the comparison wasn’t invited in light of Trump’s feminine charm, but due to the fact that Esther spoiled the plans of the king’s chief advisor Haman, who wanted to kill all of the Jews living in Persia.

The interviewer states rather factually that there is a “new Haman” in the Middle East who wants to “eradicate the Jewish people,” also known as Iran, and asked if President Trump had been chosen, “just like queen Esther,” in order to “save the Jewish people from the Iranian menace?”

“As a Christian I certainly believe that’s possible,” Pompeo answered with a smile. The interview took place during Pompeo’s visit to Jerusalem on the day Jews mark the foiling of Haman’s plans with a holiday called Purim.

Aside from the holiday, the secretary’s comments came in light of Trump’s announcement that the US would recognize the occupied Golan Heights as part of Israel, despite a UN resolution which condemns Tel Aviv’s forceful acquisition of the territory.

“I am confident that the Lord is at work here,” Pompeo added, describing the role the United States has played in preserving the “Jewish state.”