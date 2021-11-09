Poll Shows Kamala Harris Is ‘Most Loathed VP in Recorded History’

It’s official: Kamala Harris is literally the most loathed Vice President in U.S. history.
According to a USA Today poll, Harris’ approval rating is historically low at 28 percent, lower than any vice president in recorded history.
“The closest comparison – which involves slightly different methodology and margins of error – would be former Vice President Dick Cheney, the most unpopular US vice president in polling history,” Business Insider reports.
“He bottomed out at 30% in Gallup’s tracking survey, but that wasn’t until the end of former President George W. Bush’s second term in 2007.”
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Public disdain for Biden is also increasing, with 64 percent of respondents, including 28 percent of Democrats, saying they don’t want the illegitimate president to run for a second term.
