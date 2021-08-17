Poll: Republicans Set To Win House Back in ‘Massive Landslide’

Republicans are set to win back the House in a historic landslide in 2022, according to a poll conducted by NBC News.

“Based on all factors, you’d have to consider Republicans the early favorites for the House majority in 2022,” poll tracker David Wasserman told NBC.

“Democrats’ best hope is that Biden’s approval rating stays above 50 percent and that Republicans have a tougher time turning out their voters without Trump on the ballot.”

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: The NBC report cites the all-too-predictable trend of the president’s party losing House seats in midterm elections, Democrats choosing not to run for reelection in some cases, and Republicans reaping the benefits of increased online donations, which are now on par with those of Democrats.

It is early, too early, to guarantee the Democrats’ loss of their slim 220-212 House majority. Voters won’t hit the polls for almost 15 months, and things often have a way of changing on a dime in the world of politics. But the early signs certainly aren’t encouraging for the Democrats, especially as President Joe Biden’s approval rating has taken a hit in recent weeks. American voters are being bombarded with images of a completely bungled withdrawal of Afghanistan and headlines about increased COVID hospitalizations and deaths. Inflation is also becoming a growing concern each month, contrary to the hopes of the Federal Reserve, and the crisis at the southern border shows no signs of abating.

As for the Senate, it’s anyone’s guess as to what will happen. The chamber is currently deadlocked at 50-50, and at least five GOP senators have announced that they will retire after next year’s midterms.

2022 will be an interesting and impactful year.