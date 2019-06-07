The vast majority of Americans are opposed to male transgenders being allowed to compete in women’s sports, with the change opposed two-to-one by adults, independents, parents, and middle-class voters, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll.

However, Democrats favor men’s participation in women’s sports by 43 percent to 36 percent, said the survey of 1,000 adults, which was conducted May 28 and 29.

The poll shows “a huge opportunity for us,” said Terry Schilling, the executive director of the American Principles Project. He continued, “It shows how far out the left has come on this; they claim to be pro-feminist and pro-woman, but they support things that will destroy women’s sports.”

Breitbart report: But the entry of men into women’s sports is opposed 54 percent to 28 percent among all adults, by 52 percent to 27 percent among independents, and by 77 percent to 13 percent among Republicans.

The question asked: “Do you favor or oppose allowing transgender students to participate on the sports teams of the gender they identify with, letting biological males, for example, play girls’ sports?”

Laurel Hubbard, formerly known as Gavin Hubbard, competes in the women’s 90kg final during weightlifting at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April 2018.

Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Connecticut.

The survey also shows that only 31 percent of adults favor “allowing transgender students to use the bathrooms of the opposite biological sex.”

Both questions also showed that 23 percent of the female respondents said they are “not sure” how to answer the questions. That high percentage suggests that many women have not made up their minds — and that many are reluctant to reveal their views amid pro-transgender advocacy by establishment media outlets.

The greatest sympathy for the transgender claims came from younger, lower-income, female, Democrat respondents.

(Rasmussen)

The poll surveyed 1,000 adults. Whites comprised just 63 percent of the panel. Thirty-five percent said they are Democrats and 28 percent said they are Republicans.

The poll does not show if the voters “strongly” and “somewhat” oppose or endorse the transgender demands.

The Rasmussen results match prior surveys, which show that most Americans wish to help and comfort people who think they are a member of the opposite sex, even as they also reject the transgender ideology’s claim that people’s legal sex is determined by their feeling of “gender identity,” not by biology.

The rejection is a problem for Democrat legislators in the House, who almost unanimously voted to establish the unpopular ideology in a May 17 vote on H.R. 5, The Equality Act.