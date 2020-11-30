Poll: Most People, Even Ethnic Minorities, Believe BLM Made Racial Tensions WORSE

A new poll has found that a whopping majority of 55% of British people believe that Black Lives Matter has escalated racial tensions in the country.

The survey, conducted by Opinium, found that only 17% of respondents believe the extremist group has had a positive impact on race relations.

A surprising 44% of people from ethnic minority backgrounds also believe BLM has had a negative impact. 70% of conservatives believe the organization has stoked racial disharmony:

55% of all British adults and 44% of ethnic minorities think that Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests inflamed racial tensions pic.twitter.com/oHwygx3WIj — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) November 28, 2020

Summit.news reports: Commenting on the findings, the director of the Centre for Research in Race and Education based at the University of Birmingham, Professor Kalwant Bhopal told The Guardian that it shows white people “feel their privilege is being threatened and questioned”.

This is a bizarre comment to make, given that a sizeable portion of non-white people agree with the sentiment that BLM has worsened race relations.

“When they see something like BLM they do what they can to protect it [their white privilege] and there is a backlash,” Bhopal added, displaying severe cognitive dissonance.

The British government is, once again, out of step with the public on this issue, given that at the height of a national lockdown it allowed BLM protests to go ahead unimpeded, and even consented to statues of historical figures, including Winston Churchill, as well as war memorials being covered by boxes at the best of the BLM mob.

The findings in the UK mirror the backlash for BLM in the US, where opinion shifted massively against the movement after repeated violent clashes with police, mass looting and rioting resulted from many BLM gatherings.