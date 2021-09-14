Poll: Most Democrats Fear Trump Supporters and Unvaccinated More than Taliban

The poll, by Scott Rasmussen, found that 57% of Democratic voters believe supporters of former President Trump are a “serious threat to the nation.” That compares to just 44% for the Taliban, 44% for China and 37% for Russia.
Dailycaller.com reports: Republicans, by contrast, considered the Taliban to be the biggest threat, with 66% saying they are a serious threat. The Taliban were followed by “Defund the Police activists” at 62% and 58% for China.
Independents surveyed held the same top three concerns as Republicans, with the Taliban topping the list followed by China then Defund the Police activists.
Democrats’ second biggest concern was unvaccinated Americans. 56% of Democrats said they posed a serious threat to the country. President Joe Biden announced last week the Department of Labor would begin requiring businesses of 100 or more employees to mandate vaccinations against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.
The poll surveyed a sample of 1,200 registered voters on Sep. 8 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.8 points. Rasmussen is the founder of polling firm Rasmussen Reports.
