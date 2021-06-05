Poll: Most Americans Believe Virus Came From Wuhan Lab; 25 Percent Believe It Was Leaked ‘on Purpose’

The majority of Americans now believe that the coronavirus pandemic originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, with almost a quarter saying they believe it was intentionally released to cause mass death, according to a YouGov poll.
A total of 58% of Americans agree that its is ‘definitely or probably true’ that the virus was leaked out of the Wuhan lab.
Summit.news reports: The number represents a nine percent increase on findings from a year ago.
Even 43% of Democrats believe the virus came out of the lab.
Only 13% are still buying the ‘it mutated naturally from bats’ claim.
Indeed, YouGov notes “When it comes to the more specific circumstances of the virus’ emergence, 24% think it was created in a laboratory and was released on purpose, 18% think it was lab-created and escaped by accident, while a further 12% think it was a naturally occurring disease that was being examined in a laboratory but was released by accident.”
This is despite a massive co-ordinated attempt by the establishment media and big-tech to censor and dismiss the lab leak idea as a crazy ‘conspiracy theory’.
