Poll: Majority View Flip-Flopping Fauci as ‘Dr. Evil’

The majority of Americans now view Dr. Anthony Fauci as “Dr. Evil,” according to a new poll posted by SharylAttkisson.com.
Those polled were asked to complete the sentence: “Dr. Fauci is _______.”
Ninety-five percent (95%) identified with the sentiment that he is “Dr. Evil.”
Less than one percent (1%) of those polled said they deem Dr. Fauci as “a hero.”
Dr. Fauci is: _________
< 1% A hero
1% Not a hero, but unfairly attacked
4% Neither hero nor villain
95% Dr. Evil
