Poll: Majority View Flip-Flopping Fauci as ‘Dr. Evil’

January 26, 2022 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1
Majority of Americans view Dr. Fauci as Dr. Evil, according to new poll
The majority of Americans now view Dr. Anthony Fauci as “Dr. Evil,” according to a new poll posted by SharylAttkisson.com.

Those polled were asked to complete the sentence: “Dr. Fauci is _______.”

Ninety-five percent (95%) identified with the sentiment that he is “Dr. Evil.”

Less than one percent (1%) of those polled said they deem Dr. Fauci as “a hero.”

Dr. Fauci is: _________

< 1% A hero

1% Not a hero, but unfairly attacked

4% Neither hero nor villain

95% Dr. Evil

