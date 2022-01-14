Poll: Majority of Americans Think Dr. Fauci Is a Liar

The vast majority of Americans think Dr. Anthony Fauci is untrustworthy, a NewsNation survey released this week revealed.

The survey asked 1,000 registered voters, “When it comes to information about COVID-19, which of the following sources would you say you trust?” asking them to select all that apply.

Breitbart.com reports: The survey listed a range of options, including Fauci, President Biden, and the news media. Most voters, 63.2 percent, said they trust their doctor for accurate information on the Chinese coronavirus. About half of voters, 49.8 percent, said they trust federal health authorities, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Specific individuals, however, are losing the American people’s trust. Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, only has the trust of 30.8 percent of American voters:

President Biden’s rankings are even lower, as just 15.5 percent express trust. Most of all, the American people do not trust the news media, 10.2 percent saying they trust them for accurate information concerning the virus.

Biden’s low trust score coincides with polls showing the American people souring on his handling of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic after months of vaccine mandates and masking — the former of which he promised not to enforce prior to taking office. That, however, quickly changed in September. Notably, the current RealClearPolitics average regarding Biden’s handling of the coronavirus is currently underwater, sitting at -2.3 percent as of Thursday.

Fauci, meanwhile, has continued to lose trust with the American people following nearly two years of flip-flopping and obfuscating on a range of issues — from masking to funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab.

“[F]auci is a Democrat partisan,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), a leading critic of the Biden administration, explained this week.

“When he says it, he’s trying to deflect because what I was asking him about is this: He says that he is science and that if you question him or oppose him, you’re opposing science,” he continued, blasting Fauci’s “arrogance.”