POLL: Majority of Americans Oppose Dem Impeachment Inquiry

The vast majority of Americans oppose the impeachment and removal of President Trump from office, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University.

According to Fox News, “The new poll from Quinnipiac University found that 37 percent of the public supports the impeachment and removal of the president, while 57 percent oppose it.”

DailyWire report: The poll was conducted just days before Nancy Pelosi pledged to launch a formal inquiry based on the testimony of a whistleblower who alleged that President Trump pressured the Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden using his influence to have a prosecutor fired for investigating his son’s business dealings in the country. Days later, President Trump released a transcript of the July phone call from when this alleged threat took place.

Both Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity said on Tuesday that impeachment will likely divide the country even more and waste precious time.

“The most sickening thing about the phase … that we’re about to enter is that House Democrats – they know impeachment, a whole inquiry – is futile. The Senate Republican majority is not going to vote to convict the president and the country overwhelmingly doesn’t want impeachment,” said Ingraham.

“What is happening is dangerous to this country. It is grossly political, will forever alter how any president in the future — in his constitutional role as commander-in-chief — will be able to communicate freely with other world leaders. The world is less safe and secure tonight, as a result of yet the latest partisan witch hunt,” Hannity said. “[M]ake no mistake this has nothing to do with Ukraine, this has nothing to do with collusion, this has nothing to do with high crimes and misdemeanors because there are none. This has very to do with the Left’s unyielding, unhealthy, what is an obsessive-compulsive hatred of President Trump. They can’t accept that he won … And I think they even doubt that they can beat him at the ballot box, which is why they are trying to do this now … It is a sickness but now it is officially hurting the country.”

Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz, a Democrat who opposed the Mueller probe into the 2016 election, told Stuart Varney of Fox Business that an impeachment inquiry will backfire badly on the Democrats.

“I did not see an impeachable crime or any indictable crime,” said Dershowitz. “What I saw is some pretty rough politics. And the answer to that is let the other side play rough politics. In the end, this will be a political tie. It will dirty the Biden camp a little bit. There will be some Americans who will say maybe the president shouldn’t have made that call. It’s not a crime. High or otherwise … I think it backfires on the Democrats.”

Tucker Carlson simultaneously lamented how Democrats have focused all of their efforts on impeaching Trump instead of dealing with America’s problems.

[Democrats] have a lot of energy. Too bad none of it is focused on the country’s real problems … our national debt is exploding … we have a War in Afghanistan that we can’t seem to win or end, our towns outside the big cities are being decimated and desiccated by opioids and suicide… we have basically an open border with Mexico, tech companies trying to control our freedom of speech … in many ways, the country is on the wrong track and people know it … But instead of trying to fix any of that Democrats want to spend the next year explaining – and they plan to – explaining why it was perfectly fair for Joe Biden’s ne’er-do-well son to get $600,000 a year from Ukrainian oligarchs … but it’s somehow criminal for Donald Trump to ask about that.

Hours after President Trump dropped the transcript, he and Zelensky held a press conference, during which the Ukraine leader denied that Trump ever pressured or threatened him to investigate Joe Biden.