Poll: ICE More Popular Than AOC’s ‘Squad’

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is viewed more favorably by the American public than any member of the far-left “squad” of freshman Democratic congresswomen, according to a new poll.

A new Economist and YouGov survey of 1500 Americans found that 42% of Americans have a somewhat or very favorable view of ICE – a higher combined favorability than any member of the radical leftist “squad.”

Thirty-three percent of Americans have a favorable rating of AOC, while Omar has a 25% combined favorability rating. Tlaib has a 24% rating and Pressley has a 22% rating.

Bongino.com reports: Last month, the “squad” released a statement slamming both ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in which they claimed the agencies were “radicalized, criminal agencies” that were “destroying families and killing innocent children.”

The lawmakers called to “abolish ICE” due to its blatant “human rights abuses.”

“We must be equitable in our outrage. We must abolish ICE. We must invest in community-based alternatives to detention. We must end the system of mass detention and deportation of immigrants. We must create an immigration system that reflects our values and respects the dignity and humanity of all.”Acting Customs and Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan slammed the calls to abolish ICE. In May, he told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “Last year alone 34,000 criminal arrests, 5,000 gang members arrested. Thousands of cases of child smuggling exploitation, human trafficking.”

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also called out the radical agenda to eliminate ICE, tweeting “Last year, ICE removed a Nazi from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s district. Her response: Abolish ICE. This week, MS-13 murdered someone in her district. Her response: Abolish ICE. AOC’s calls aren’t just endangering her community, they’re endangering the entire country.”