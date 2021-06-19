Poll: Dem Voters ‘Extremely Disillusioned’ at Biden – Approval Rating Plummets

Democrat voters are ‘extremely disillusioned’ at President Joe Biden’s performance, a new national poll reveals.

The numbers show Biden’s approval rating has plummeted to an all-time low at just 48 percent.

”Biden’s rating is still in net positive territory, but it seems to have taken a dip with the growing uncertainty that his signature spending plans will be enacted,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Breitbart.com reports: More than seven in 10 Americans have inflation concerns, according to the poll. Forty-seven percent of those questioned said they’re very concerned the Biden plans will lead to spiraling inflation with 24 percent saying they’re somewhat concerned.

Those who said they were at least somewhat worried included 93 percent of Republicans, 70 percent of Independents and even 55 percent of Democrats.

The poll found barely one-thirds of Independents approve of the president’s job performance while less than one-fifth of Republicans approve of Biden’s job performance.

In April, 83 percent of Democrats “said they thought the country was moving in the right direction,” the New York Times reported.

“But in Wednesday’s poll, just 59 percent of Democrats said that. The share of Democrats saying the country was on the wrong track rose by 20 percentage points, to 32 percent.”

The Times said one of the top takeaways from the poll was “Democrats are the ones growing most disillusioned, and fast.”

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted by telephone from June 9 to 14, 2021, with 810 adults. The results have a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.