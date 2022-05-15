Poll: Covid No Longer A Major Concern For Most Americans

Most Americans are no longer worried about covid , according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by Pew Research between April 25-May 1 found that out of a list of 12 differnt subjects, the virus was least concerning to Americans.

Summit News reports: Just 19 per cent of respondents said COVID was still a “very big problem,” while 31 per cent said it was a “small problem” and a further 12 per cent said it was “not a problem at all.”

In comparison, 70 per cent of Americans said inflation was a “very big problem,” with a further 23 per cent describing it as a “moderately big problem.”

Here's the latest pew research on the top 12 things Americans are concerned about. Funny, I don't see Ukraine anywhere on that list. pic.twitter.com/uqCYyKu2nU — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 13, 2022

Ten other issues, including violent crime, illegal immigration and the condition of infrastructure, all rank above COVID-19 in terms of being more of a concern.

As one commentator observed, the war in Ukraine appears nowhere on the list, although Pew chose not to include it as an option.

“Democrats are nearly four times as likely as Republicans to rate climate change as a very big problem (63% vs. 16%),” reports Pew. “Republicans, by contrast, are far more likely than Democrats to view illegal immigration as a very big problem (65% vs. 19%).”

Despite the pandemic virtually being over, numerous states are still enforcing indoor mask mandates and other COVID restrictions that refuse to die.