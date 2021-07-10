Poll: 58% of Americans Believe Mainstream Media Is ‘Enemy of the People’

A whopping fifty-eight percent of Americans believe the mainstream media is the enemy of the people, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.
Only thirty-six percent disagree.
Here is how the poll results break down:
- 76% of Republicans agree with the “enemy of the people” phrase in describing the media.
- 37% of Democrats agree with the phrase.
- 61% of independents agree with the phrase.
- 83% of voters believe “fake news” is a serious problem in the media, compared to 14% who disagree.
- 92% of Republicans believe “fake news” is a serious problem, compared to 74% of Democrats. 82% of independent believe it to be a serious problem.
- 37% say they trust the political news they’re getting, compared to 43% who don’t trust it. 20% are not sure.
- 54% believe that most reporters who write or talk about President Joe Biden are attempting to help him pass his agenda.
Newsmax.com reports: Rasmussen noted that in the wake of the 2019 Mueller Report, then-President Donald Trump had tweeted: “Fake News is truly the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.”
The poll, conducted July 7-8, surveyed 1,000 likely voters. It has a margin of plus or minus 3 percentage points.
