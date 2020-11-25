Poll: 53% of Americans Would Vote for Trump in 2024 Republican Primary

A whopping 53% of Americans would vote for Donald Trump if he ran for president again in the 2024 Republican primary.

In a new poll conducted by Morning Consult/Politico, members of the public were asked, “If the 2024 Republican primary were being held today, for whom would you vote?”

Out of all the candidates listed, Trump was by far the most popular, with 53% of people saying they would vote for him in a heartbeat. Trump’s closest challenger is Mike Pence, with 12% of respondents saying they would vote for him, followed by Donald Trump Jr., who received 8% of the vote.

2024 National Republican Primary:



Trump 53%

Pence 12%

Trump Jr. 8%

Romney 4%

Haley 4%

Cruz 4%

Rubio 2%

Hawley 1%

Cotton 1%

Tim Scott 1%

Noem 1%

Rick Scott 1%

Baker 0%

Hogan 0%@MorningConsult/@politico 11/21-23https://t.co/PLAyeJqAPC — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 24, 2020

Summit.news reports: While Trump has still yet to officially concede the 2020 election and hopes to take the issue all the way to the Supreme Court, he has given the green light for his administration to co-operate with Joe Biden’s transition team.

The prospect of Trump running again in 2024 is by no means out of the question.

As we previously highlighted, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said that a defeat in 2020 wouldn’t spell the end of Trump.

“I’ll make this prediction right now: If for any reason the election is stolen from, or in some sort of way Joe Biden is declared the winner, Trump will announce he’s going to run for re-election in 2024,” said Bannon.