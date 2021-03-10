Poll: 50% of Americans Think Biden Is Mentally Unfit for Office

Half of the American population have serious concerns regarding Joe Biden’s mental and physical fitness for office.

According to a new Rasmussen poll, half think Biden isn’t fit for the job while many more are concerned that he has not held a single press conference for 50 days.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

In response to the question “how confident are you that Joe Biden is physically and mentally up to the job of being president of the United States?” 50 percent voted that they were “not confident.”

ZERO chance its only 50%… Only 50% are willing to say it out loud! https://t.co/fG0stl2DaT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 9, 2021

Summit.news reports: Fewer than half (48 percent) said they are “confident” or “very confident” about Biden’s condition.

The poll also reveals that 52 percent are concerned that Biden has not faced the press since taking office. Again, fewer than half (46 percent) said they were not concerned.

The findings dovetail with more disturbing videos of Biden acting like he doesn’t know where he is or what he is doing.

In a hardware store in DC, reporters were reduced to yelling questions at Biden, who looked confused and wandered off as his handlers desperately shooed the press away.

Biden’s handlers aggressively prevent the press from asking POTUS any questions after his brief remarks at a D.C. hardware store pic.twitter.com/kTXFIe9ERM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 9, 2021

On Monday, Biden forgot the name of his Defense Secretary… and the building he works in:

Whoops: Biden forgets the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin pic.twitter.com/ZtcgHLBIAO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021

It can’t be good when the President of the US can’t remember basic things like names, and stops mid sentence to ask “what the hell am I doing here?”:

Biden can no longer finish sentences, even when he’s reading them from a teleprompter.

Last month he admitted that he wakes up every morning and asks his wife”where the hell are we?”

COOPER: "You’ve already spent a great deal of time at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Except now you’re living there and you’re president. It’s been four weeks. What’s it like? How is it different?"



BIDEN: "I wake up every morning, look at Jill, and say 'where the hell are we?'" pic.twitter.com/vdAjxUnWOT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021

Even CNN is asking questions over Biden’s complete lack of interaction.

The guy has bombed Syria more times than he’s held a press conference during his presidency.

Biden isn’t taking calls with foreign leaders, he’s napping and playing with his grandchildren.

Is this guy really going to last in office another three years?