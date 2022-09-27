Politico’s Founding Editor Says The Constitution Must Be Rewritten To Stop Donald Trump

The founding editor of the media outlet ‘Politico’ recently wrote that the Constitution should be rewritten in order to stop former President Donald Trump.
The liberal editor John Harris called Trump a ‘constitutional menace’
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
It seems there are some people who would happily burn the country to the ground if it kept Trump out of office.
Latest Videos
Elites Panic As Queen’s Death Threatens To Expose Pedophile Ring
WEF Anoint Charles ‘The Great Reset King’
WEF To Force Public To Wear ‘Brain Implants’ So the Elite Can Read Their Minds
Woody Harrelson Slams Big Pharma: 'The Last People You Should Trust With Your Health'
NASA Insider Confesses on Deathbed: I Filmed Fake Moon Landing in 1969
Disney’s ‘Little Demon’ Is Normalizing Satanism and Pedophilia for the Masses
Nostradamus Predicted 'Great Uprising' Against King Charles III
King Charles III Vows To Usher In ‘Great Reset’ Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Bill Gates’ Factory Breeding 30 Million Mosquitos Infected With ‘Infertility Bacteria’ Per Week
Fox News reports: Politico founding editor John F. Harris declared “The Best Way To Save The Constitution From Donald Trump Is To Rewrite It” in a Thursday column.
Harris claimed that the former president, though “a constitutional menace,” exploited the Constitution’s “defects” in order to hold his position. For the sake of holding back a second Trump term as well as promote several progressive causes, he wrote that working around the Constitution might become a necessity.
“Correcting or circumventing what progressives reasonably perceive as the infirmities of the Constitution, in fact, seems likely to be the preeminent liberal objective of the next generation. Progress on issues ranging from climate change to ensuring that technology giants act in the public interest will hinge on creating a new constitutional consensus. Trying to place more sympathetic justices on the Supreme Court is not likely to be a fully adequate remedy,” Harris wrote.
He added, “There are more fundamental challenges embedded in the document itself — in particular the outsized power it gives to states, at a time when the most urgent problems and most credible remedies are national in character.”
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Politico’s Founding Editor Says The Constitution Must Be Rewritten To Stop Donald Trump - September 27, 2022
- North Korea Tells UN It Will Continue Its Nuclear Buildup - September 27, 2022
- Court Gives CDC Until Month End To Release Data On Covid Vaccine Injuries - September 27, 2022