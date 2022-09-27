Politico’s Founding Editor Says The Constitution Must Be Rewritten To Stop Donald Trump

The founding editor of the media outlet ‘Politico’ recently wrote that the Constitution should be rewritten in order to stop former President Donald Trump.

The liberal editor John Harris called Trump a ‘constitutional menace’

It seems there are some people who would happily burn the country to the ground if it kept Trump out of office.

Donald Trump isn't even in office, but his mere existence makes Politico founding editor John F. Harris want to rewrite the Constitution. https://t.co/aLw8oG4KHH — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) September 26, 2022

Fox News reports: Politico founding editor John F. Harris declared “The Best Way To Save The Constitution From Donald Trump Is To Rewrite It” in a Thursday column.

Harris claimed that the former president, though “a constitutional menace,” exploited the Constitution’s “defects” in order to hold his position. For the sake of holding back a second Trump term as well as promote several progressive causes, he wrote that working around the Constitution might become a necessity.

“Correcting or circumventing what progressives reasonably perceive as the infirmities of the Constitution, in fact, seems likely to be the preeminent liberal objective of the next generation. Progress on issues ranging from climate change to ensuring that technology giants act in the public interest will hinge on creating a new constitutional consensus. Trying to place more sympathetic justices on the Supreme Court is not likely to be a fully adequate remedy,” Harris wrote.

He added, “There are more fundamental challenges embedded in the document itself — in particular the outsized power it gives to states, at a time when the most urgent problems and most credible remedies are national in character.”