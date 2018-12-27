Politically Correct EU Parliament Tells MEPs To Use ‘Gender-Neutral’ Language

The European Parliament has taken decisive action to solve real-world problems and issued guidelines which tells MEP’s to ditch the generic use of the word ‘man’

They want to ban the use of words like “mankind” and “manpower” and replace them with more gender neutral terms such as “humanity” and “staff”.

RT reports: Officials and members in the parliament have been sent guidebooks on using gender-neutral language in all of their official EU-related work and communications, the Telegraph reported on Thursday. Under the new guidelines, European lawmakers will be strongly encouraged to say “chair” instead of “chairman”, “artificial” instead of “man-made”, and “humanity” instead of “mankind.”

“Gender-neutral or gender-inclusive language is more than a matter of political correctness”, the guidebook insists. “Language powerfully reflects and influences attitudes and perceptions.”

The decision has prompted reactions from the country where English originated, especially from those of its citizens who seem to support the UK leaving the bloc.

“Here it comes glad we are leaving,” one Brit on Twitter wrote.

Politically correct European Parliament urges end to words like ‘man-made’, ‘mankind’ and ‘layman’

“Thank f*** we’re leaving! What a load of old s****,” another quipped, using the gender-neutral word for “man-feces.”

Others have argued that the guidelines are an affront to the English language, and attempt to needlessly alter the roots and meaning behind certain words.

Some pointed that the words mean nothing if they are not supported by actions.

The guidelines first emerged in November but were geared more towards interpreters, who were advised to use gender-neutral terms when translating between languages.

The EU parliament is just the latest in a long line of Western institutions to strive for a completely inoffensive, neutral-everything world. Everything from Christmas songs to “anti-animal” language has been targeted by the PC police for hurting at least one person’s feelings on Twitter.