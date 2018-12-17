Political Leaders In Czech Republic Propose ‘Complete Ban’ On Islam

Political leaders in the Czech Republic are refusing to submit to the European Union’s demands that they accept Muslim migrants and have instead proposed a complete ban on Islam in the country.

According to MP Jiri Kobza, if a religion calls for the killing of infidels and Jews, then it cannot be considered a religion of peace.

Kobza and his party Freedom and Direct Democracy, which is one of the largest in parliament, believe Islam is less a religion and more a violent ideology that should be banned from civilized society.

Comparing radical Islamism to Nazism, Kobza says:

“We have suggested that all ideologies that promote hatred and violence should be banned. One of the ideologies is Islam. And then we have fascism and Nazism.”

According to Kobza, Muslims do not want to integrate into non-Muslim societies. Liberals who believe Muslim migrants will integrate peacefully into Western society are deluded and naive.

“It is not migration – it is colonization.”

A strong mistrust of Islam exists throughout the political spectrum in the Czech Republic, where thanks to minimal immigration only 0.5 percent of the population are Muslim.

Czech citizens, overwhelmingly Christian, want their society to remain that way. They do not want to suffer the same fate as “diverse” societies in the West that have lost their national culture and traditions.

“We do not want more Muslims in Czech Republic,” the Social Democratic former Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said in an interview last year.

Even Czech President Milos Zeman, who is also a Social Democrat, has strongly condemned the “religion of peace.”

Among other things, the President has said that Islam simply “does not belong in Europe.”

In connection with the migrant crisis in 2015, President Zeman noted that Muslim migrants who were accepted into Europe came from a “culture of murderers and religious hatred” and could not possibly be expected to integrate peacefully.

Perhaps if Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and the leaders in Sweden had listened to him instead of calling him a racist then their countries would not be in such a mess.