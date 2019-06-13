Polish Prime Minister Signs Global Appeal to Stop 5G Roll-out

Polish Prime Mateusz Morawiecki has personally backed an International Appeal to stop the controversial roll-out of 5G.

5G, a new millimetre band frequency range being introduced by the telecommunications industry worldwide, has been identified as potentially dangerous by some experts.

Activistpost.com reports: The roll-out of 5G will involve the placement of millions of transmitter boxes at distances of no more than 10 to 12 houses apart in urban areas.

A 2017 report by more than 230 scientists and doctors from 41 countries express serious concerns about steadily expanding exposure to Electromagnetic Frequencies (EMF). They state that even before the roll-out of 5G, “Numerous recent scientific publications have shown that EMF affects living organisms at levels well below most national and international guidelines.”*

These effects include cancer risk, cellular stress, increase in harmful free radicals, genetic damages, structural and functional changes to the human reproductive system, learning and memory defects, neurological disorders and negative impacts on general well-being in humans. Damage goes well beyond humans, as there is mounting evidence of deleterious affects to both plants and animals.

In Poland, the public are being used as guinea pigs in a 5G experiment to test the efficacy of the technology. The following cities are being used in the trial: Warsaw, Lodz, Gliwice.

The same procedure is taking place all over Europe, North America and many other countries.

The world’s largest study ‘National Toxicology Program’ (NTP) revealed significant increases in the incidence of heart and brain cancer in animals exposed to EMF below the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) guidelines that are followed by most countries.

The Prime Minister of Poland has taken a highly responsible step in signing* the Global Appeal to Ban 5G in Earth and in Space. He has opened the way for leaders in other countries to take the same step, thereby protecting their citizens from a potentially highly dangerous and untested technology whose repercussions for health and welfare are without precedent.