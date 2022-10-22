Police Warn Parents That Halloween Candy Is Being Laced With Fentanyl

Police have warned parents about the strong possibility of fentanyl mixed in with candy this Halloween following a massive drugs bust at LAX.

On Wednesday morning, drug smugglers were caught trying to get 12,000 pills of fentanyl that were disguised as candy through airport security at LAX:

Someone tried to get through security at Los Angeles International Airport with bags of candy that contained some 12,000 pills of fentanyl early Wednesday morning. The opioid pills were contained inside packages of Skittles, Whoppers and SweeTarts candy. The drugs were seized by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and federal Drug Enforcement Agency agents assigned to a task force at the airport.

Following the arrest, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department warned parents to make sure that they inspect all Halloween candy that their kids receive this year…

“With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Of course this isn’t the first time that we have gotten a warning of this nature.

Earlier this month, a group of Republican senators specifically warned that rainbow fentanyl pills that look like candy pose a great threat to our children…

The other Republican senators in the video include Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer, Montana Sen. Steve Daines, Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan, Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, Idaho Sen. James Risch and Texas Sen. John Cornyn. “I come to you today not only as a U.S. senator but as a fellow American concerned about the health of our nation’s youth this Halloween,” Marshall says in the video. “The powerful drug cartels are coming after your kids, your neighbors, your students, your family members, and your friends. No one is sparred as fake pills laced with fentanyl are beginning to look like candy in an effort to lure young Americans,” Blackburn continues. Cassidy notes that “[r]ainbow fentanyl comes in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes, including pills, powder and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk.” “According to the DEA, these pills are a ‘deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults.’ Even just handling these pills or powders masquerading as candy can kill a person,” Daines adds.

I am glad that those senators decided to make that video.

Because this crisis is very serious.

As I noted above, an amount of fentanyl that is equivalent to a grain of rice is potentially enough to kill you…

Fentanyl is a drug that’s 100 times more potent than heroin, and a dose the size of a grain of sand can kill. When it’s prescribed by a doctor, it’s measured by the millionth of a gram.

In this sort of an environment, I don’t know why anyone would allow their children to wander the streets asking for candy.

Thankfully, it appears that trick-or-treating is starting to go out of style. In fact, 52 percent of all Americans say that they won’t be giving out any candy at all this year…