Police: Teenagers Are Deliberately Coughing on Grocery Store Produce To Go Viral On YouTube

Out-of-control teenagers are now promoting what police describe as the “disturbing trend” of coughing on grocery store produce and posting their pranks online as the US fights COVID-19, which can spread from human “droplets” spraying from mouths.

The latest incident occurred in the Washington exurb of Purcellville, Virginia, just 55 miles from the White House.

According to a Purcellville Police Department report, “An incident occurred at a local grocery store involving juveniles reportedly coughing on produce, while filming themselves and posting it on social media.”

POLICE INVESTIGATING JUVENILE INCIDENTYesterday, March 18, 2020, an incident occurred at a local grocery store… Posted by Purcellville Police Department on Thursday, March 19, 2020

Per the Washington Examiner: The report said that the store, identified on social media as Harris Teeter, immediately removed the items and cleaned up the area. The police said, “The grocery store immediately removed the items in question, and has taken appropriate measures to ensure the health of store patrons.”

On a community Facebook page, one woman who said she witnessed the event wrote, “Punk teenagers are hitting the grocery stores, coughing all over the produce and the grocery items — filming it and posting it to YouTube. It scared the hell out of one elderly woman who was just trying to grocery shop. Why the hell aren’t these people keeping their teens home??? This is not summer vacay!”

The police investigating the case said that there is a national trend by teenagers to cough on food and film it.

“We are asking for parental assistance in monitoring your teenagers’ activities, as well as their social media posts to avoid the increase of any further such incidents. We have learned that this appears to be a disturbing trend on social media across the country, and we ask for help from parents to discourage this behavior immediately,” said the police.

In the past two weeks, schools around the nation have closed as authorities deal with the virus.