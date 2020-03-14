Police Report: Democrat Andrew Gillum Involved in ‘Crystal Meth’ Incident

Failed Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was allegedly embroiled in a crystal meth incident on Friday morning at a Miami Beach hotel, according to a police report.
“Mr. Gillum was unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state,” the report states.
Miami Police Department officers found Gillum inside a West Avenue hotel room with two other men shortly before 1:00 a.m., where first responders were providing medical attention to one of the individuals suspected of a drug overdose.
Unconfirmed reports state that police were disrupting a drug-fuelled orgy and the suspected overdose victim was found naked, while Gillum, a married father of three, “may have been naked himself.”
Conservative commentator Candace Owens was one of the first to report on the police report on Friday morning.
Owens followed up on Twitter with several sordid details of the incident.
Gillum “claims he was ‘helping’ [a friend] after a wedding,” Owens reported.
Gillum’s friend “is an openly gay man, whose public profile has very few photos of him clothed,” Owens tweeted.
“His sexuality is only relevant bc as I said earlier—police suspected they had disrupted a drug/sex party.”
Breitbart.com reports: The report states that one of the individuals told authorities that he entered the room at 11 p.m. where he “discovered [the overdose victim] and Andrew Gillum inside the room under the influence of an unknown substance.” Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee, was discovered vomiting inside the bathroom.
“Inside of the hotel room, officers observed in plain sight three small clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on both the bed and floor,” according to the report.
A Miami Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed the report and said arrests were made.
“At this time the incident is not being investigated as a criminal matter,” said Ernesto Rodriguez.
“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines,” Gillum said in a statement. “I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement. I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time.”
Florida Republican Ron DeSantis defeated Gillum in the race for governor last November. He has since joined CNN as a political commentator.
