Police Seek Removal of Nancy Pelosi from Office

U.S. police are seeking the removal of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from office for refusing to do the job American people elected her to do.

According to a petition by Law Enforcement Today (LET), a group of police officers are urging the White House to impeach Nancy Pelosi for treason.

Lawenforcementtoday.com reports: On Friday, President Trump announced that he would be signing a temporary deal that would fund our federal government until February 15, 2019 in order to make sure federal government employees would get paid.

The big surprise was that this temporary deal came without any money funding the border wall, which has been the catalyst in the stand off between Trump and the Nancy Pelosi led Democrats. After President Trump’s announcement came a fury of feelings from both sides of the aisle. What ensued was based off of President Trump declaring that if there is no deal reached by February 15th, he would be declaring a national emergency to fund the wall… and Nancy Pelosi leading a braggadocious celebration that she had defeated Trump.

Social media exploded with reactions to the surprising move.

But many people that were most impacted by this temporary deal were Law Enforcement Officers. The real issue at hand is which side, Trump or Pelosi, really has LEO’s best interest at heart, and American’s best interest at heart? Who was willing to give in on what they were demanding in order to re-open the government so that the 800,000 federal workers who were not getting paid could receive their paychecks?

I’m going to argue in favor of President Trump and explain why Nancy Pelosi is not only a traitor to LEO’s, she is a traitor to the American people.

Let’s look at the numbers.

These are the estimates from the Senate Appropriations Committee on the number of LEO’s that were not getting paid while the government was shut down.

Law enforcement

More than 41,000 federal law enforcement and correctional officers were not getting paid, including:

2,614 Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents.

16,742 Bureau of Prisons correctional officers.

13,709 FBI agents.

3,600 Deputy U.S. Marshals.

4,399 Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents.

Homeland security

Up to 88 percent of Department of Homeland Security employees were not getting paid, including:

53,000 TSA employees.

54,000 Customs and Border Protection agents and customs officers.

42,000 Coast Guard employees.

President Trump’s decision to sign a temporary deal to re-open the government, without the funding for the border wall, shows how much compassion he feels towards these federal employees. Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and the Democrats complete unwillingness to negotiate over the past 35 days shows they don’t care at all about people not getting paid to do their jobs while they work.

After all, Pelosi, Schumer and all of Congress received their paychecks the entire time the government was shut down. Remember President Trump works for free because he donates every one of his Presidential paychecks, so his motivation was not related to money.

Worse than not caring about LEO’s getting paid, Nancy Pelosi also votes and passes laws that are dangerous to our security and dangerous to the lives of LEO’s.

Nancy Pelosi’s Sanctuary Policies that provide aid, comfort, and protection to illegal aliens make it extremely difficult for LEO’s to preform their jobs, which they took an oath and swore to uphold and enforce the laws of this land.

For example, in March, Nancy Pelosi, who accused the Trump administration and ICE agents of carrying out “cowardly attacks” on illegal immigrants, issued the statement after the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against California, claiming three recently passed state laws are deliberately interfering with federal immigration enforcement.

Nancy Pelosi’s disdain for ICE is obvious from her statement.

“The people of California will not be bowed by the Trump administration’s brazen aggression and intimidation tactics,” the California Democrat said. “Californians will continue to proudly keep our doors open to the immigrants who make America more American. We will fight this sham lawsuit and will fight all cowardly attacks on our immigrant communities.”

Nancy Pelosi clearly chooses illegals over ICE agents. Her support of sanctuary and protection for illegal criminals is truly unreal for an elected representative of the American people, and treasonous behavior puts ICE agents in danger and makes their ability to do their jobs extremely difficult.

Perhaps one of the most infuriating recent examples of how Nancy Pelosi and her sanctuary policies hurt LEO’s is the murder of Corporal Singh.

Singh was a legalized immigrant to the US and was living his American dream of being a police officer in the state of California. Corporal Singh was murdered by illegal alien, Gustavo Perez Arraiga, who was a dangerous gang member.

California’s sanctuary law includes more than 800 exceptions for violent crimes and felonies and bars police from asking people about their citizenship status. These are laws that Nancy Pelosi supports because she cares more about illegal aliens than she cares about legal citizens and LEO’s being able to perform their jobs safely.

Do you know what Nancy Pelosi’s response to the murder of Corporal Singh was?

Nothing. Not a peep. No response to the murder of a legal immigrant who was serving the people of California as a police officer. Zero.

However, Nancy Pelosi did issue comments that day. She decried the deaths of two illegal immigrant children that died the same day, bashed the government shut down, and on New Year’s Eve she promoted her upcoming MSNBC special.

Corporal Singh worked for Newman Police Department which was not far from her district in San Francisco. President Trump called the family of Corporal Singh expressing his condolences and again cried out for the need for a border wall and the dangers of illegals.

At this point, can we just say that Nancy Pelosi seems to care less about LEO’s lives? To her Blue Lives don’t matter. Only Illegal Lives do… or should we say illegal votes.

I will go further. Nancy Pelosi needs to be arrested for treason!

This House Majority Leader, Nancy Pelosi, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1987, some 32 years ago, and is now 78-years-old. The average age of retirement in the US is 62-years-old. Americans can start collecting Social Security at age 62. Yet Nancy Pelosi refuses to retire and pry her fingers off of her powerful seat, California’s 12th Congressional District. At this point, it would be easy for me to make a case for term limits for all elected Congressional Representatives. However in this case, I’m actually going to argue for a case of treason.

First and foremost, our elected Representatives take an oath to office swearing to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

5 U.S. Code § 3331 – Oath of office states:

“An individual, except the President, elected or appointed to an office of honor or profit in the civil service or uniformed services, shall take the following oath: “I, AB, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.” This section does not affect other oaths required by law.”

According to Article 1, Section. 6 of the United States Constitution states this about why Senators and Representatives can be arrested:

The Senators and Representatives shall receive a Compensation for their Services, to be ascertained by Law, and paid out of the Treasury of the United States. They shall in all Cases, except Treason, Felony and Breach of the Peace, be privileged from Arrest during their Attendance at the Session of their respective Houses, and in going to and returning from the same; and for any Speech or Debate in either House, they shall not be questioned in any other Place.

According to 18 U.S. Code § 2381 – Treason is defined as follows:

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

Our U.S. Constitution and U.S. Code of Law tells us that treason is a serious crime, even punishable by death.

There are only three crimes that United States elected Representatives of the House or the Senate can be arrested for: treason, felony, and breach of peace.

Given that Nancy Pelosi, upon taking her oath of office, swore to support and defend the U.S. against all enemies, why has she engaged in passing laws that provide Sanctuary to illegals, continue to oppose funding to a border wall to protect our national security, and obstruct any negotiations to fund the border wall ending the government shut down?

Let’s break this down.

Nancy Pelosi is worth hundreds of millions of dollars and is elected to SERVE America and Americans, yet every decision she makes using American’s tax dollars, is about making sure our southern border is open to drug cartels, human trafficking, and a full on illegal invasion.

In the state of California, she is a major ring leader of the political organized crime ring that is destroying the beautiful state of California with their traitorous Sanctuary policies. These anti-American policies are designed to destroy the state and our country financially, guarantee illegal Democrat votes, and ruin beyond repair the sovereignty of the United States of America!

Not only that, but Nancy Pelosi voted “Nay” on HR 3004 Kate’s Law, which was a bill that increases criminal penalties of undocumented immigrants reentering the United States after being deported once already. Kate Steinle, an American citizen, was murdered in San Francisco in Nancy Pelosi’s very own district, by an illegal alien who was a seven time felon and deported five times. Again Nancy Pelosi voted NO to Kate’s Law! Voted NO to protecting her own citizens! Voted NO against Americans over illegals! This clearly provides aid and and comfort to enemies to Americans.

Nancy Pelosi is a criminal, guilty of treason by refusing to lead her political party to fund the wall and border security measures that would protect our national security.

Nancy Pelosi is a criminal guilty of treason by being a key member of a tyrannical government that has enslaved the American people into $21 trillion dollars in debt, which China owns most of our debt.

Nancy Pelosi is a traitor to the American people who pay her paycheck and expenses for her service, security, staff, and travel, while she takes our hard earned tax dollars to send billions of our hard earned tax dollars to foreign governments, yet refuses to fund our border wall of $5.7 billion for our national security. Particularly she wants to send $10 billion to Mexico this year, yet refuses to meet with our president for lunch to work out a deal for our safety and government budget.

Nancy Pelosi is a traitor to America because while she refuses to fund our border wall for our national security, she uses our hard earned tax dollars to pay her travel expenses to fly to Hawaii and vacation, then turning right around to fly and party in Puerto Rico with lobbyist, PACS, and celebrities, while simultaneously forcing a government shut down causing 800,000 federal workers to not get paid.

Thanks to President Trump, they will get paid at least until Feb 15th. Nancy Pelosi is a traitor to the American people because she refuses to meet with Angel families yet boast continually about her Christianity and uses pious words to talk down anyone who stands in her path. Never forget she voted NO against Kate’s Law!

The bottom line is America has a crisis. It is real.

Walls work. Nancy Pelosi knows walls work and that is why she and other Democrats voted yes to fund $500 million of U.S. tax payer’s dollars in 2018 to fund a 287 mile border wall in Jordan to protect it against terrorist along it’s border with Syria and Iraq.

We have drugs, human trafficking, and terrorist coming across our border daily and Nancy Pelosi refuses to fund OUR border wall. Nancy Pelosi refuses to protect America from enemies attacking us through our unprotected wide open border.

Nancy Pelosi is breaking her oath of office to protect and defend the U.S. against enemies.

Nancy Pelosi is giving aid and comfort to the millions of illegals who invade the U.S. by providing them with sanctuary and by refusing to fund the wall to protect our southern border from enemies who invade our lands.

Nancy Pelosi will again refuse to fund the wall when February 15th arrives to shut down the government again. Nancy Pelosi will continue in her obstinance in order to continue her war with Trump. Nancy Pelosi is proving over and over she could care less about our nation’s laws, those who enforce our laws, and our national security.

Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason. Nancy Pelosi must be impeached, fired, and removed from office, for committing treason.

Once upon a time in this country, The People gave a damn.

Once upon a time The People stood for something.

Once upon a time The People would stand up against wrongs and would take action to right them.

Do something.

Sign the petition to Impeach Nancy Pelosi. We need 100,000 signatures in 30 days in order for this petition to get a response from the White House. We need The People to take a stand and send a message that we will not tolerate this type of political corruption any longer. With everyone’s support, we can then move to the next level. It’s time.