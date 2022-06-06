Police Open Investigation Into Bizarre Death of Clinton Advisor Linked To Jeffrey Epstein

The bizarre suicide death of Mark Middleton, Bill Clinton’s former advisor who linked the former president to Jeffrey Epstein, is now an “OPEN” investigation, according to reports.

Mark Middleton, former President Bill Clinton’s special advisor from Little Rock, Arkansas who connected the former president to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was found hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast through his chest and an extension cord around his neck on May 7.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Middleton was responsible for bringing Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to the White House numerous times and flight logs reveal he was a regular passenger on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’, according to The Daily Mail.

Mark Middleton was found dead with a shotgun blast through his chest and an extension cord around his neck

“The Middleton family has lost an inspiring and dedicated leader, as well as a son, brother, husband, and father,” a Facebook post said. “Mark leaves behind a company that he helped build from the ground up alongside his family and was proud to run for the last 25 years.”

“In earlier days, Middleton’s fundraising skills helped land him a job in the White House. He was finance director for Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign, and later special assistant to Clinton under chief of staff Thomas “Mack” McLarty,” Arkansas Business reported.

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Now this, Radar Online reported Saturday that an investigation into Mark Middleton’s death is now open.