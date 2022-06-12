Police Officer Admits ‘Patriot Front’ Was Infiltrated by the ‘Deep State’

Authorities arrested 31 members of the far-right group Patriot Front near an Idaho Pride event on Saturday after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.

The men were standing inside the truck with white balaclavas covering their faces when Coeur d’Alene police stopped the U-Haul and began arresting them on the side of the road.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“They came to riot downtown,” Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said at a news conference.

Defiantamerica.com reports: All 31 were charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor, White said. The men were going through the booking process Saturday afternoon and are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, he said.

#Idaho

Coeur D’Alene police give an update on the #PatriotFront arrests.



A concerned citizen had called in the police earlier today.



It’s a long video, but this is the meat of it. pic.twitter.com/KYFNJBmB7T — The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) June 12, 2022

holy shit. patriot front detained pic.twitter.com/uIIZeXn6Ci — alissa azar (@AlissaAzar) June 11, 2022

Based on evidence collected and documents, authorities found that the group was planning to riot in several areas of downtown, not just the park, White said.

However, that’s not entirely true as one police officer who made the arrests confirmed what many people online suspected.

The speculations that many patriot Front members are feds seem to be real because the police officer in the video below admits that they knew everything because they have several law enforcement members infiltrated the group!

Video here.

Police officers during the press conference said that 31 people were detained, and no weapons were reported. Body padding, and one smoke grenade.

During the same press conference, they say they got a tip from a concerned citizen who told them they saw “a little army” of people loading up with shields, which is what prompted the police response.

So either the cop telling people they had an informant who tipped them off was wrong, or the cop telling the press a concerned citizen saw “a little army” with shields load up into a UHaul is wrong. But also says they were working with feds all-day.

So either the cop telling people they had an informant who tipped them off was wrong, or the cop telling the press a concerned citizen saw “a little army” with shields load up into a UHaul is wrong. But also says they were working with feds all day 🧐 — Talia Jane (@taliaotg) June 11, 2022