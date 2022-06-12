Police Officer Admits ‘Patriot Front’ Was Infiltrated by the ‘Deep State’

Authorities arrested 31 members of the far-right group Patriot Front near an Idaho Pride event on Saturday after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.
The men were standing inside the truck with white balaclavas covering their faces when Coeur d’Alene police stopped the U-Haul and began arresting them on the side of the road.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“They came to riot downtown,” Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said at a news conference.
Latest Videos
CIA Agent Admits Agency Created Gangster Rap To ‘Fill Private Prisons’ by ‘Glamorizing Criminality’
Democrat Who Pushed To Decriminalize Pedophilia Now Wants Drag Queens in Schools
Big Pharma Exec, Who Vowed To Expose Vaccine Risks, Found Dead
George Soros Announces China Must Lead The New World Order
Elon Musk: 99.9% of Media Is Owned by the ‘New World Order’
Police Open Investigation Into Murder of Clinton Advisor Linked to Epstein
Rare Video: Michael Jackson Exposes Sony Music Before His Murder
Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Signs Secret Deal with Bill Gates to Track Users Online
Clinton Associate, Who Vowed to Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Defiantamerica.com reports: All 31 were charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor, White said. The men were going through the booking process Saturday afternoon and are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, he said.
Based on evidence collected and documents, authorities found that the group was planning to riot in several areas of downtown, not just the park, White said.
However, that’s not entirely true as one police officer who made the arrests confirmed what many people online suspected.
The speculations that many patriot Front members are feds seem to be real because the police officer in the video below admits that they knew everything because they have several law enforcement members infiltrated the group!
Police officers during the press conference said that 31 people were detained, and no weapons were reported. Body padding, and one smoke grenade.
During the same press conference, they say they got a tip from a concerned citizen who told them they saw “a little army” of people loading up with shields, which is what prompted the police response.
So either the cop telling people they had an informant who tipped them off was wrong, or the cop telling the press a concerned citizen saw “a little army” with shields load up into a UHaul is wrong. But also says they were working with feds all-day.