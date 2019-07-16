Police: Jeffrey Epstein Had Foreign Passport Under Fake Name, Residence in Saudi Arabia

During a search of Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion, police found a “locked safe” containing cash, diamonds and an expired passport with Epstein’s picture but a “name that was not his”, according to revelations from court on Monday.

According to authorities, the passport was from the early 1980s and was issued by a “foreign country”, not the United States. Epstein’s country of residence was listed as “Saudi Arabia”.

It was also revealed in court that Epstein’s financial information disclosure, necessary for his bail request, ran to just one page, and failed to list the diamonds and art, “both of which were [found] in abundance” at his home, according to prosecutor Alex Rossmille.

The one-page document was unsealed. It listed Epstein’s net worth as $559,120,954, comprised of nearly $195m in hedge funds and private equity, $113m in equities, $57m in cash and $14m in fixed income, with six properties comprising the remainder.

NBC report: Federal authorities are arguing for Epstein to be denied bail and to remain behind bars until he’s tried for sex-crime charges in acts allegedly involving underage girls.

“Just this morning, the government became aware of a safe that contained a pile of cash, diamonds, a passport from a foreign country with a picture of the defendant under another name,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Rossmiller told U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman.

The judge seemed surprised by the passport revelation and asked Rossmiller: “Say that again?”

“The passport was issued in the name of a foreign country, it was issued in the 1980s, it is expired, it shows a picture of Jeffrey Epstein, and another name,” Rossmiller said, adding the passport showed Epstein’s residence as Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in the 2-hour-long hearing, Berman said he would not rule on Epstein’s bail request until Thursday.

Two women testified they were victims of Epstein and asked that he remain jailed.

“I was 16 years old when I had the misfortune of meeting Mr. Epstein here in New York,” said Annie Farmer, adding she was there to voice her support for the prosecution’s move to keep Epstein locked up.

When Berman asked if she was sexually abused, the witness responded: “He was inappropriate with me. I would prefer not to get into the details at this time.”

Another woman, Courtney Wild, said she was sexually abused by Epstein.

“Hi, your honor, my name is Courtney Wild and I was sexually assaulted by Jeffrey Epstein at the age of 14,” she told the court.

Wild also asked that Epstein not be released before his trial.

“He is a scary person to have walking the street,” she said.

During the hearing, Epstein wore blue jailhouse scrubs with a purple T-shirt. He wrote and passed notes to his lawyers.

“He’s going to defend this case,” his lawyer Martin Weinberg said.

Epstein, 66, was arrested July 6 at a New Jersey airport after arriving from Paris and accused of sex trafficking and conspiracy. He faces up to 45 years in prison on allegations that he sexually abused dozens of underage girls at his homes in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005.