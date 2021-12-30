Police: Jack Tapper’s CNN Producer under Investigation for ‘Sickening’ Child Sex Crimes

Another CNN pedophile producer is under investigation for ‘sickening’ child sex crimes, police have now confirmed.

Fairfax County police confirmed on Wednesday that Rick Saleeby, senior producer for CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” is now under a criminal investigation by the department’s Child Exploitation Squad.

The CNN pedophile ring investigation comes after Project Veritas exposed the senior CNN employee’s interest in raping kids.

Fairfax County police confirmed the investigation into Saleeby after Project Veritas reporters confronted the CNN pedophile following a court appearance.

The department’s public affairs director, Anthony Guglielmi, said:

The Fairfax County Police Department has launched an investigation into serious allegations involving potential juvenile victims. Detectives assigned to the Child Exploitation Squad of the Major Crimes Bureau are leading the investigation. While we will eventually be transparent about our findings, safeguarding the personal privacy and safety of victims and witnesses as well as maintaining the integrity of our criminal investigation are of paramount importance.

Saleeby is not the only CNN producer under investigation for their attraction to minors. Just a few weeks ago another senior CNN producer, John Griffin, was fired after being arrested on December 10 for sex crimes against children.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Griffin was charged with attempting to persuade minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity after a year-long investigation where he was accused of flying a woman and a 9-year-old girl, described as her adoptive daughter, to train the girl in ‘sexual subservience.’

The investigation into Saleeby’s sordid double life was allegedly prompted by reporting by Project Veritas, a conservative journalism outlet.

The Fairfax County Police Department confirmed that it had been in communication with CNN, as well as Saleeby’s reported victims.

‘The person in question no longer works for CNN’ and resigned earlier this month, a spokesman for CNN said in a statement.

The news of Saleeby’s arrest and resignation comes shortly after the arrest of Griffin – a producer for fellow-disgraced CNN talent Chris Cuomo – who is currently facing federal sex crime charges involving children following his arrest earlier this month.

Griffin is accused of being a part of a BDSM ring involving children.

‘The charges against Mr. Griffin are deeply disturbing. We learned of his arrest Friday afternoon and terminated his employment Monday,’ a CNN spokesperson told Fox News earlier this month.

Police seized ‘numerous items from the subject’s Virginia home,’ according to the outlet’s spokesperson, however they declined to add any further details.

Although Saleeby was given the opportunity to resign from the network, Griffin was fired immediately following his arrest on charges of enticing minors for sex.

Griffin was charged by a grand jury in Vermont ‘with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.’

The 42-year-old Stamford resident allegedly offered a Nevada woman, identified as 48-year-old Heather Carriker, of Henderson, $30,000 for a ‘mother daughter weekend with me,’ before revealing to authorities that he was ‘ashamed’ after being taken into custody for allegedly abusing a nine-year-old girl and enticing other minors.

‘According to the indictment, from April to July of 2020, Griffin utilized the messaging applications Kik and Google Hangouts to communicate with people purporting to be parents of minor daughters, conveying to them, among other ideas, that a “woman is a woman regardless of her age,” and that women should be sexually subservient and inferior to men,’ the US Attorney’s Office in Vermont wrote in a statement.

‘On these communication platforms, Griffin sought to persuade parents to allow him to train their daughters to be sexually submissive. In June of 2020, Griffin advised a mother of 9- and 13-year-old daughters that the mother’s responsibility was to see that her older daughter was “trained properly.”‘

‘Griffin later transferred over $3,000 to the mother for plane tickets so the mother and her 9-year-old daughter could fly from Nevada to Boston’s Logan airport.’

‘The mother and child flew to Boston in July of 2020, where Griffin picked them up in his Tesla and drove them to his Ludlow house. At the house, the daughter was directed to engage in, and did engage in, unlawful sexual activity,’ the statement read.

In April 2020, Griffin reportedly attempted to entice two other minors for sex, after he ‘proposed to engage in a “virtual training session” over a video chat that would include him instructing the mother and her 14-year-old daughter to remove their clothing and touch each other at his direction,’ according to the US Attorney’s Office in Vermont.

Several months later in June 2020, authorities said Griffin ‘proposed to a purported mother of a 16-year-old daughter that she take a “little mother-daughter trip” to Griffin’s Ludlow ski house for sexual training involving the child.’

According to his former employer, CNN was completely unaware of Griffin’s actions prior to his arrest.

‘Prior to his arrest and indictment, we had no knowledge about the case,’ a CNN spokesman told Fox News.

Griffin had previously worked alongside another embattled former CNN employee, Chris Cuomo, before Cuomo landed his own primetime show in 2018.

He was a senior producer for CNN’s morning program ‘New Day’ before his arrest and subsequent termination from the network.