Police Investigating Death Of Former Senator Who Believed She Was Closing In On Child Trafficking Ring

Linda Collins-Smith, the former Arkansas state senator who was found dead in her Pocahontas home last week, believed that she was closing in on a child-trafficking ring operating from within the Arkansas state government.

Collins-Smith’s former press secretary, Ken Yang told the media she had died from a gunshot wound and police have confirmed that they’re investigating her death as a homicide.

A judge has issued a gag order preventing the release of medical or legal documents related to her death.

Collins-Smith described herself as a pro-life, pro-gun Christian Conservative and she was a big fan of President Trump.

She was also about to expose the Clinton Foundation for its role in laundering missing money from Arkansas Child Protective Services

@IPOT1776 Arkancide ?

Arkansas Senator Linda Collins Smith Asking About 27 Million Missing From Arkansas DHS/ Child Protective Services pic.twitter.com/dEo85lmYwD — SOUTHERNBELLE (@SOUTHER67028010) June 5, 2019

According to CD Media: A verified source close to Collins-Smith told CD Media that she was about to go public with incriminating information on sitting judges in Arkansas, who were involved in taking children from poor women via the Department of Human Services (child protective services) in Arkansas and selling them to wealthy individuals. The source also disclosed that Collins-Smith believed the perpetrators were using illegal aliens to facilitate the crimes which included murdering the mothers of the stolen children.

In another ominous twist to the story, former Oklahoma state Sen. Jonathan Nichols was found murdered in his home in Norman, Oklahoma yesterday. Our source believes the two murders are connected.