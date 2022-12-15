Police Confirm Demonic Portal ‘Swirling Like a Cauldron’ Visible Above Biden’s White House

There is a demonic portal that opened above the White House after President Joe Biden moved in and it is visible for those who are looking for it, according to Roger Stone who says Arlington, Virginia police have confirmed the visibility of the portal.

Stone told conservative radio host Eric Metaxas he has seen it “swirling like a cauldron” above the White House, as have others who spent enough time looking. During Sunday’s edition of The Eric Metaxas Radio Show, the host asked Stone to repeat to him on the air an anecdote he had previously shared.

“I think that… a portal, a demonic portal, opened above the White House around the time that the Bidens moved in,” Stone said. “This was brought to my attention by a Christian who lives in north Florida who sent me a bunch of documents and also a bunch of notations from the Bible about portals.”

Stone said he first expressed skepticism about the existence of the portal above 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, which Metaxas praised him for. Stone said:

“So, I was skeptical about it but I looked at the photos. Also, there’s a live cam where you can actually see in real-time and there does appear to be something above the White House… At first you say, “Oh, maybe it’s a reflection. Maybe it’s an aerostat balloon. Maybe there’s a logical [explanation.]”

Mediate report that Stone said he called a friend of his who is a police officer in Arlington, Virginia, and asked him to investigate it. Arlington police responded by confirming that many people have seen the portal above the White House.

“He called me back about two-and-a-half hours later and said, ‘You’re not going to believe this, but there’s definitely something there. Other people were there photographing it,’” Stone said he was told.

Stone said if one zooms in on whatever is floating above the Biden White House, it can be seen “swirling like a cauldron.”

The host asked why the media has given no coverage to the portal. Stone responded, “The media doesn’t cover a lot of things that are true.”

It’s not the first time Stone has spoken publicly about the portal. He told an audience at the ReAwaken America Tour event in South Carolina in May this year that you can see it “day and night.”

“There is a Satanic portal above the White House, you can see it day and night,” he said. “It exists. It is real. And it must be closed. And it will be closed by prayer,” he added, drawing claps and cheers. Stone went on to claim that this portal first appeared after Biden “became president, and it will be closed before he leaves.”