Police Clash With, Stuggle To Contain Anti-lockdown Protesters Across The Netherlands

Riot police across the Netherlands have clashed with protesters who are angry at new coronavirus restrictions.

The unrest followed the second day of new, tougher coronavirus restrictions including a night curfew, which had prompted the protests.

At least 240 people were arrested as the unrest spread to at least 10 municipalities with riot police using water cannons, batons, dogs and horses to break up anti-lockdown riots and gatherings.

RT reports: Police faced off with curfew-defying crowds in The Hague, Amsterdam, Eindhoven, Enschede, Venlo, Stein, Roermond, Oosterhout, Breda and elsewhere across the nation for the second day in a row on Sunday.

At least 190 people, including minors, were detained in Amsterdam alone, where some 1,500 protesters gathered at the central Museum Square, according to local media.

While most of the demonstrators were peaceful, some sitting on a field with their banners, authorities declared the entire gathering was illegal under the current Covid lockdown rules, and police forcefully dispersed it using water cannons and batons.

In Eindhoven, hundreds of protesters clashed with police, pelting fireworks and rocks at officers and police vans, while mounted cops charged the crowd and used tear gas against the demonstrators.

Meanwhile, a group of rioters in Enschede tried to smash windows at the Medisch Spectrum Twente, forcing the hospital to request additional security.

Anti-covid-measure rioters in the Dutch city of Enschede appear to have attacked a hospital. https://t.co/Jfqrq5xWKk — Matt Steinglass мы живем в мертвящей пустоте (@mattsteinglass) January 24, 2021

Later in the evening, multiple fires were burning in the streets of The Hague, with rioters reportedly setting a police motorcycle ablaze after forcing an officer to flee.

JUST IN – Violent anti-lockdown protests in several cities in the #Netherlands, protesters set fire to a police motorcycle in The Hague.pic.twitter.com/YSlLGFB5Iu — Global.TV (@GlobalTelevsion) January 25, 2021

The mayor of Venlo was forced to issue an emergency order, after an unruly mob roamed the streets smashing storefronts, shooting fireworks and throwing stones.

Emergency order issued in Venlo. Windows are smashed, fireworks set off and bicycles thrown on the road.#Venlo



pic.twitter.com/oyuFyfUueg — drogoberor (@drogoberor) January 24, 2021

Dutch Royal Military police were deployed to contain the unrest in Stein and Roermond.

Special police forces are going to #Roermond pic.twitter.com/S08ICU09l5 — Der Informant (@DerInformant_) January 24, 2021

Multiple acts of vandalism were also reported in Oosterhout.

Authorities in neighboring Breda and Tilburg both issued emergency decrees, giving police more power to restore public order.