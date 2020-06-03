The chief of the Richmond, Virginia, police department fought tears as he told reporters that “organized” leftist rioters from out of state set fire to a multi-family home with a child inside, then blocked access for firefighters attempting to save the child.

Richmond Police Chief William Smith broke down while revealing horrific details about the night of organized chaos and destruction after an occupied building was torched by rioters.

Richmond Police Chief William Smith: “One incident that is particularly poignant, that truly illustrates the seriousness of the issues we’re facing. Last night protesters intentionally set fire to an occupied building on [West] Broad Street.

“This is not the only occupied building that has been set fire to in the last two days. But they prohibited us from getting on the scene.

“We had to force our way to make a clear path for the fire department.

“The protesters intercepted the fire apparatus several blocks away with vehicles and blocked that fire department’s access to the structure fire. Inside that home was a child.”

Don’t expect the mainstream news to carry this story.

For the record, police on the scene were able to clear a path for the firefighters to save the occupants of the building.