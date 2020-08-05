Police Chief Explains Why Rioters Didn’t Take Over Detroit: We Are Not LA, ‘We Don’t Retreat Here’

As major cities across the country have fallen to violence from leftist mobs and given in to liberal demands to defund the police, Detroit has surprised the nation by maintaining law and order and refusing to cave to the mob.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” last week to explain what makes his city different in 2020.

“Rioters there have not looted or destroyed a single business in the city of Detroit,” Tucker explained, before asking Craig how they kept the city under control.

Craig gave a powerful, straightforward answer: “We don’t retreat here in Detroit. We’re just not going to do it.”

In addition to praising his police department, Craig said “I saw what it was like after Rodney King in Los Angeles” and “you saw streets where there was lawlessness, looting, burning, no sight of police officers.”

The police chief says they weren’t about to make the same mistake in Detroit. “We weren’t giving up ground to the radicals.”

Craig also complimented the citizens of Detroit for their refusal to put up with a group of “misguided radicals who have tried to incite violence in our city.”

“When you talk about what’s different here, we have a city that has stood together,” he said.

WesternJournal report: Craig also praised Detroit’s Democratic Mayor Mike Duggan, proclaiming that “he stands with this police chief” and “stands with this police department.” Other Democrat-led cities in the U.S. could do themselves a favor by following Detroit’s example.

While other cities’ disastrous handling of the riots and pushes to defund the police have sucked up most of the media oxygen, Detroit is not the only one bucking the national trend.

In early June, the city of San Diego, California, actually increased its police department’s budget even as thousands of leftists demanded funding be reduced, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. One resident participating in a public meeting called the police force a “city-sanctioned militia that is terrorizing black people.” She also referred to the police as “thugs wearing a badge.”

Perhaps the naive leaders of cities such as New York City believe that by defunding the police, they will tamp down the violence. In reality, just the opposite will happen.

As Carlson explained, “Violence, like appendicitis, doesn’t go away just because you ignore it. It tends to get much worse. There’s only one thing that stops it and that’s policing.”

The survival of this great nation and the safety of its people depend on police officers having the ability to do their jobs.