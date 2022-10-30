Police Chief Claims Unknown Person Let Officers Into Home Of Paul Pelosi On Night Of Attack

An unidentified person is reported to have let police officers into Paul Pelosi’s home during the early hours that an an intruder broke in and attacked Pelosi with a hammer.

According to San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott when law enforcement arrived at the Pelosi residence, “the door was opened by someone inside”. He didn’t however clarify who that person was.

Scott said: “So when the officers arrived and knocked on the front door of the residence this morning, the door was opened by someone inside”. He continued: “And the officers observed through the open door Mr. Pelosi and the suspect, Mr. DePape, inside the entryway of the home” ….fighting over a hammer

For people not paying attention, the story now is that a nudist in his underwear with a hammer snuck into the Pelosi residence, a wellness check sent the police there, they knocked on the door, a THIRD person let them in, at which point the man began assaulting Paul Pelosi. https://t.co/GVESKliweg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 29, 2022

Scott also said that DePape “forced entry into a rear door” at the back of Pelosi’s home.

Breitbart reports: The officers ordered Pelosi and DePape to drop the hammer and seemingly stood by as DePape attacked Pelosi, waiting until DePape “violently assaulted” Pelosi before disarming the suspect.

Scott said:

At this time, the officers remained outside of the threshold of the home. And they observed Mr. Pelosi and Mr. DePape, each with one hand on a single hammer. It was one hammer that the officers observed. Officers, while still outside of the doorway threshold, gave commands to both men to drop the hammer. Mr. DePape immediately pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently attacked him with the hammer. The officers immediately entered, tackled the suspect, disarmed him, then took the hammer away from him and took the suspect, Mr. DePape, into custody.

Scott also said DePape’s motive “is still being determined.” However, DePape reportedly posted conspiracy theories about America’s “elites/ruling class,” on his WordPress blog and Facebook page.

Democrats used the opportunity to link DePape’s attack on Pelosi to “MAGA extremists.” For example, President Joe Biden reportedly blamed the attack on Republicans after reports that DePape chanted “Where’s Nancy?” as he entered the Pelosi residence.

However, symbols surrounding the home where DePape reportedly lives show signs of support for left-leaning political causes, such as a handwritten “Black Lives Matter” poster, a sign that reads “Berkeley Stands United Against Hate,” and several stickers criticizing capitalism and conservatives.