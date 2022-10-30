Police Chief Claims Unknown Person Let Officers Into Home Of Paul Pelosi On Night Of Attack

An unidentified person is reported to have let police officers into Paul Pelosi’s home during the early hours that an an intruder broke in and attacked Pelosi with a hammer.
According to San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott when law enforcement arrived at the Pelosi residence, “the door was opened by someone inside”. He didn’t however clarify who that person was.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Scott said: “So when the officers arrived and knocked on the front door of the residence this morning, the door was opened by someone inside”. He continued: “And the officers observed through the open door Mr. Pelosi and the suspect, Mr. DePape, inside the entryway of the home” ….fighting over a hammer
Latest Videos
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’
Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is WEF Scam’ to Inner Circle
Scott also said that DePape “forced entry into a rear door” at the back of Pelosi’s home.
Breitbart reports: The officers ordered Pelosi and DePape to drop the hammer and seemingly stood by as DePape attacked Pelosi, waiting until DePape “violently assaulted” Pelosi before disarming the suspect.
Scott said:
At this time, the officers remained outside of the threshold of the home. And they observed Mr. Pelosi and Mr. DePape, each with one hand on a single hammer. It was one hammer that the officers observed. Officers, while still outside of the doorway threshold, gave commands to both men to drop the hammer. Mr. DePape immediately pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently attacked him with the hammer. The officers immediately entered, tackled the suspect, disarmed him, then took the hammer away from him and took the suspect, Mr. DePape, into custody.
Scott also said DePape’s motive “is still being determined.” However, DePape reportedly posted conspiracy theories about America’s “elites/ruling class,” on his WordPress blog and Facebook page.
Democrats used the opportunity to link DePape’s attack on Pelosi to “MAGA extremists.” For example, President Joe Biden reportedly blamed the attack on Republicans after reports that DePape chanted “Where’s Nancy?” as he entered the Pelosi residence.
However, symbols surrounding the home where DePape reportedly lives show signs of support for left-leaning political causes, such as a handwritten “Black Lives Matter” poster, a sign that reads “Berkeley Stands United Against Hate,” and several stickers criticizing capitalism and conservatives.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Police Chief Claims Unknown Person Let Officers Into Home Of Paul Pelosi On Night Of Attack - October 30, 2022
- Joe Biden Blames GOP For Attack On Nancy Pelosi’s Husband - October 30, 2022
- President Biden Mocked Reporters For Trying To Ask Him Questions - October 29, 2022