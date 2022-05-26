Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status

Jose Maria Fernandez Sousa-Faro, president of European pharmaceuticals giant PharmaMar, has been charged by police with being falsely vaccinated against Covid-19. Dr. Sousa-Faro has been caught up in a scandal in Europe involving people being added to the National Immunization Registry in exchange for large sums of money, with many of them familiar faces and household names.
Police allege that Sousa-Faro arranged to be injected with a saline solution instead of a Covid-19 vaccination and paid thousands of dollars to have his name added to Spain’s immunization register, as confirmed by police sources and reported by El Periodico de Espana.
Dr. Sousa-Faro is among more than 2,200 celebrities and European elites on the list drawn up by National Police of those falsely vaccinated against Covid.
According to El Mundo, Spanish police carried out the investigation called Operation Jenner which uncovered the vast network of celebrities and elites who have paid money to have their names fraudulently entered on the National Immunization Register, despite refusing to be vaccinated.
Euro Weekly News report: The leader of the network was a nursing assistant at the La Paz University Hospital, where he is accused of charging more than €200,000 euros for fraudulently registering 2,200 people as vaccinated in the National Registry against Covid-19. He has been arrested and is currently in custody.
Among those accused are Bruno González Cabrera, a defender who played for Betis, Getafe, Levante and Valladolid. Fabio Díez Steinaker in beach volleyball, runner-up in Europe and fifth in the Sydney Olympic Games. The former Valencian boxer and wrestler José Luis Zapater, alias Titín, who starred in more than a thousand fights.
The famous people invesitaged so far includes: José María Fernández Sousa-Faro, President of PharmaMar, Trinitario Casanova, one of the richest men in Spain, Kidd Keo, trap singer in English and Spanish, Anier, rap singer, Jarfaiter, rap singer, Veronica Echegui, actress, Bruno Gonzalez Cabrera, soccer player, Fabio Díez Steinaker, former beach volleyball Olympian, José Luis Zapater, alias Titín, former boxer, Camilo Esquivel, recognized and prestigious doctor.
According to the police who are investigating the 2,200 false Covid-19 vaccination certificates, the fee was dependent on your social standing. The more important you were, the higher the price.
why would he want his life saving vaccine?
How many in the US as well? Gates himself very likely and Fauci. They knew the risks while pushing it everywhere to everyone.
How many in the world? Here the NSW parliament gave themselves all exemptions. Another senator revealed that they weren’t required to get them Every senator or party that ran for the election opposing mandatory vaccinations somehow failed to get any votes. Those who screamed Jab jab jab global warming turn green all won. Convenient. Isn’t it.
You mean an elitist doesn’t want a questionable, untested gene therapy being injected into his body? Imagine that.
b bb b bb but it is SAFE!!!
No surprise. But I’ll bet eyes wide shut would tell more tales then he would like.
you can bet the top dems here didn’t get the shot