Police Bust World’s Largest Pedophile Ring With ‘400,000 Members’

Police have busted the world’s largest ever international pedophile ring, with a global network of over 400,000 members, according to reports.

German authorities confirmed that they arrested four suspects accused of running the child sex abuse website known as 'BOYSTOWN' – which was only accessible via the Darkweb. The pedophile ring sprung into existence in July 2019, and was used for the worldwide sharing of extremely violent and disturbing child abuse images and video.

Investigators in the United States, Canada, and Europe spent months investigating the network and those in charge of running it.

During series of raids last month, police arrested the three main pedophiles who ran the network, along with a fourth man.

The fourth suspect is accused of being one of the main suppliers of child rape videos and images to the pedophile ring – having contributed more than 3,500 posts.

Dw.com reports: The investigation spanned months and was led by a German task force working in coordination with Europol, as well as authorities from the Netherlands, Sweden, Australia, the United States and Canada.

The platform provided a space for users to share recordings of abuse of minors including “of the most serious sexual abuse of young children,” the statement from the Germany’s federal investigative police force (the BKA) said.

The platform included several communication channels for users. The members also received advice from platform administrators for how to access the site in the most secure way and how best to avoid detection and subsequent criminal charges.

What happened to the men who were arrested?

The accused were arrested after police searched their homes. The three men in Germany were arrested and taken to Frankfurt am Main on April 14 and 15 for questioning. The fourth man, who was one of the three site administrators and was arrested in Paraguay, is expected to be extradited to Germany.

The raids were carried out across Germany. Another of the administrators, a 40-year-old man, was arrested in the town of Paderborn in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, while the third administrator, 49, was arrested near the southern city of Munich.

The fourth man, 64, who was suspected of being the site’s most prolific user, was detained in Hamburg.

Police were able to close down “Boystown” and several other chat platforms following the raids.

Difficult to track down the platform’s users

Asked about the significance of the arrests, Janina Semenova from DW’s digital desk, called them “a major sensation for German investigators,” noting that with 400,000 members around the globe, Boystown was “one of the biggest dark web platforms of this kind.”

Semenova also spoke about the anonymous nature of the darknet, saying, “of course this anonymity makes it really hard to investigate these platforms.”

Although authorities were able to infiltrate the site and track down its administrators she says it is unclear if investigators will truly be able to locate many of the platform’s users.

Semenova added that when a platform has been taken down in the past users simply formed a new one, but said “in the future, there hopefully won’t be any other platforms of this kind.”