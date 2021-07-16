Police Arrive At House In Riot Van To Check If 12 Year Old Girl Is Self-Isolating

A Manchester mother is demanding an apology after police turned up at her home in a riot van to check that her 12 year old daughter was self-isolating after she tested positive for Covid.

Kathryn Crook said her daughter Charlotte was terrified by the experience, and alleges that the behaviour of Rochdale Public Health Officers and Greater Manchester Police was “inappropriate and heavy-handed.”

Summit News reports: Police first visited the home on July 11th and instead of talking to the girl’s parents, demanded to talk to the 12-year-old, shouting through the door as the kid cowered behind her mother.

“I spent Monday trying to find out why this had happened only to be told by Rochdale Public Health Department that they had authorised this to happen,” said the mother.

The family were then visited again by police – this time in a riot van – at 9pm the next day.

“It was terribly upsetting again for my daughter and she had another meltdown again thinking the police were going to arrest her,” said Ms Crook.

As we highlighted last year, police began visiting homes at the end of September to make sure people who were supposed to be ‘self-isolating’ didn’t leave their property.

Another irony to the story is that despite England supposedly celebrating ‘freedom day’ on Monday, when all coronavirus restrictions are supposed to be lifted, people will still be forced to self-isolate and suffer aggressive home visits from police.

Numerous other measures will also remain in place given that the government has told businesses they can still enforce mask mandates while also encouraging them to use a COVID passport system.

So much for ‘freedom day’.