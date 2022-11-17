Poland Accuses Ukraine of Attempting To Start ‘World War 3’

Poland has blamed Ukraine for attempting to “provoke” Wold War 3 by falsley claiming its own missile that struck Przewodow had been fired by Russia.

Immediately after news broke of the incident, President Zelensky demanded that NATO take action against Russia, accusing Moscow of firing the rocket.

However, within hours it became evidence that the accident, which killed two people, was actually caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.

Summit.news reports: That didn’t stop British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, NATO and other prominent officials blaming Russia for the incident anyway, despite it clearly being Kiev’s fault.

Now the former chairman of the city council of Lublin, the seat of the region where Przewodow is located, is calling for Poland to rethink its approach to the war in light of the incident.

Having up until now been a staunch supporter of Ukraine, Jaroslaw Pakula said the missile accident showed Warsaw needed to send a blunt message to Kiev rather than telling its own citizens “fairy tales.”

“Of course, this is a Ukrainian rocket. Of course, this is a provocation on the part of the Ukrainian authorities,” Pakula posted on his Facebook page.

Thank you AP, for correcting a story that nearly launched WW3. Now maybe you can also name the "senior American intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity" and who may have had ulterior motives in bringing the world to the edge of nuclear war pic.twitter.com/xtruXlv6U3 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 16, 2022

“The rocket could not be fired 100km in the opposite direction by mistake,” he added, asserting that the incident was an attempt to scare the EU into sending more money to Ukraine.

Demanding that Warsaw should “no longer put up with this behavior” from Ukraine, Pakula remarked, “I urge you to rethink Poland’s position [regarding] this war in the event that the red line is crossed again!”

Despite all evidence indicating the missile was fired by Ukraine, Zelensky has doubled down, denying that Kiev was involved and asking for his country to be at the forefront of an investigation.

However, after President Joe Biden swiftly said the evidence for Russia’s involvement was minimal, CNN reported that Ukrainian military officials told their American and western allies that they were responsible for the blast.

Kiev had “attempted to intercept a Russian missile” at the same location and in the same time france as when the missile strike at the Polish village of Przewowdow occurred, according to the report.

The Associated Press also had to issue a retraction, noting that it had “erroneously” reported that “Russian missiles” had killed two people in Poland, and that this was based on a claim by one single anonymous senior US intelligence official.

“Subsequent reporting showed that the missiles were Russian-made and most likely fired by Ukraine in defense against a Russian attack,” AP reported.