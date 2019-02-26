Playboy Model Who Had ‘Evidence of Elite Pedophile Ring’ Found Dead

A Playboy model who uncovered evidence of an international elite pedophile ring has been found dead just weeks after publicly stating that she was fearing for her life and would “never commit suicide.”

Model and actress Natacha Jaitt, 41, said that if she was found dead in suspicious circumstances it would be due to her attempts to expose the pedophile ring.

Ms Jaitt shot to fame in Europe after travelling to Spain from Argentina to find her fortune with just ten dollars in her pocket. Soon she was socializing with some of the wealthiest and most powerful people on the planet — and learning their secrets.

In 2018 the mother of two young children accused high-level politicians, sports stars, and entertainers of being involved in an international “evil beyond your worst nightmares” pedophile ring that systematically kidnaps children before plunging them into a life of depravity and ritual rape and torture.

On Twitter she warned she would be ‘killed’ for sharing her discoveries with the world. Stating that if she died in the near future it would not be a suicide bid but related to her attempts to expose the high-ranking pedophiles, the famous model attempted to warn the world about the danger of exposing the elite pedophile ring.

In Spanish she wrote in April last year: ‘WARNING: I am not going to commit suicide, I am not going to take too much cocaine and drown in a bath, or shoot myself. So if this happens, IT WASN’T ME. Save this Tweet.’

However, after being found dead in Argentina on Saturday, the coroner quickly declared that Natacha Jaitt had suffered a drug overdose before closing the case.

According to her brother she did not take drugs because because they would have reacted badly with medication she had been prescribed and she felt a responsibility to set a good example to her two children.

Her lawyer and her brother are both alleging that Ms Jaitt’s death was murder.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the death as well the five people who were in the house just before she was discovered, according to local reports.

Jaitt was survived by two children and a brother.