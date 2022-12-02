Planned Parenthood Executive Declares ‘Children Are Sexual Beings From Birth’

A director for Planned Parenthood has boasted that children are “sexual beings” from the moment they exit the womb.

Yes, really.

The shocking statements were made by Planned Parenthood’s Center for Sex Education executive director Bill Taverner, who in 2015 declared:

“[We have] in our society, an assumption of asexuality of people with intellectual disabilities. It’s a myth that’s perpetuated, and really we are all sexual beings from birth until death.”

Infowars.com reports: Additionally, Fox News Digital dug up similar appalling statements from Taverner’s Center for Sex Ed with one document, titled, “Fundamentals of Teaching Sexuality,” claiming, “sexuality is a part of life through all the ages and stages. Babies, elders, and everyone in between can experience sexuality.”

Speaking to an interviewer in 2012, Taverner argued online pornography could be “useful” to youngsters.

“I think that there’s this yearning for information that young people have that… hasn’t changed. [The] delivery of how we get information is quite different. I think that the internet is a major influence on how people learn about sexuality. There’s access to erotica, pornography. That was very different for young people 30 years ago. It’s certainly not as accessible, certainly not as instantaneous. So there’s a lot of information that is useful,” he reportedly stated in the interview.

When the interviewer pointed out, “some of it is wrong,” Taverner responded, “Some of it is wrong, a lot of it is wrong… But there’s good stuff out there as well.”

In a 2021 interview, Taverner argued teaching students about porn in school was similar to teaching them how to use a condom.

“There’s a resistance to… if we talk about porn, [some think] is it going to make people want to watch it? Which is the same faulty kind of premise as if we teach about condoms, it’s going to make people want to have sex with condoms or maybe that’s not a bad thing,” he stated.

Moreover, Fox News points out Taverner has also previously argued sexuality education should begin for students at the kindergarten grade level.

“Sexuality education is not isolated to a particular point in a person’s life, it’s a continuous process. Young children are learning about sexuality from the attitudes their parents display… When we think of K-12 education… we may be talking about what makes a family, we may be talking about disease prevention… All of that sets the foundation for a basic understanding that is useful for further conversations when we’re talking about condoms… [and] pregnancy conversations,” he said, adding, “Age-appropriate sex education is so important… And we have to let our experts guide us.”

Neither Taverner, nor Planned Parenthood responded to Fox Digital‘s requests for comment on whether the sex ed director’s statements represented the organization as a whole.