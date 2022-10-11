Planned Parenthood Ad Urges Kids To Take Puberty Blockers To ‘Put Puberty On Hold’

Planned Parenthood has come under fire for a cartoon ad telling children about different ways to delay puberty, some of which they claim will ‘work like a stop sign.’

The new ad being promoted by the organization encourages kids to take hormone blockers to delay puberty if they believe they are “intersex” or feel confused about their gender.

The ad’s narrator claims “There’s no one-size fits all puberty experience. If you’re trans, intersex or nonbinary know that you’re not the only one feeling confused”

In the video Planned Parenthood use cartoon characters to explain that intersex people might not experience puberty until they turn 14, and some could undergo some changes, but not others.

The narrator claims that “Some people decide on hormones or surgeries to help their bodies match up to their gender identity or how they feel inside about themselves”

The Gateway Pundit reports: The cartoon figures are seen encouraging pre-teens to take puberty blockers to prevent menstruation and facial hair growth and halt voice deepening.

“Your gender identity is real,” Planned Parenthood contends. “You should be the one to decide what changes you want to make to your body. If you’re transgender or nonbinary you may find that your puberty experiences don’t line up with your gender identity or how you see yourself. That feeling can be uncomfortable, scary, and stressful.

“If that sounds like you, know that you’re not alone. There are medicines you can take to delay puberty for a while. They’re called puberty blockers. And they work like a stop sign, by holding the hormones testosterone and estrogen that cause puberty changes like facial hair growth and periods.”

Drugs used to suppress puberty cause a innumerable detrimental side effects.

In July, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration added a warning to the puberty blocker gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonist after children who consumed the hormone treatments suffered brainswelling and vision loss.

The FDA found “a plausible association between GnRH agonist use and pseudotumor celebri” among six females between the ages of 5 and 12 were had taken the puberty blocker, KATV reports.

According to the Mayo Clinic, pseudotumor celebri occurs when the pressure inside your skull spontaneously increases, which can cause brain swelling, severe headaches, nausea, double vision, and even permanent vision loss.

The American College of Pediatrics warns puberty blockers exacerbate gender dysphoria and may cause mental illness including “depression and other emotional disturbances related to suicide.”

Despite the disclaimer from the Department of Health and the national organization of pediatricians, Planned Parenthood insists puberty blockers are harmless.

“Puberty blockers are safe and can give you more time to figure out what feels right for you, your body and your gender identity,” the organization claims in the ad. “You don’t have to have all of the answers right now. So, remember, it’s all a work in progress. And it may take time to figure out what feels right to you. But talking to a trusted adult, and a nurse or doctor may help.”

It’s unclear whether the voice of the narrator is male or female.

WATCH:

The video was published on Planned Parenthood’s YouTube channel in January but began recirculating across the web last week after Eyes Inside The Classroom reposted it on Twitter.