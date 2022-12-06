Planned Famine: Germany Orders Farms To ‘Cease Operating’ As WEF Demands ‘END of Farming’

The World Economic Forum (WEF) wants to drastically reduce the world’s population via orchestrated food shortages across the globe, which they will blame on ‘global warming.’

This coordinated attack on the world’s food supply was ramped up this week when the government of Germany ordered farmers to drastically reduce their use of fertilizers in an effort to comply with WEF’s agenda.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Last week the Dutch government, also acting under the orders of the WEF, shut down 3,000 farms to comply with the Klaus Schwab’s global warming goals.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Meanwhile, the cost of food in the European Union increased 17.26 percent in October of 2022 over the same month in the previous year.

via Trading Economics.

Their leaders are as bright as Joe Biden.

Mike Adams at Natural News reported:

Over the last year, the green tyranny bureaucracy of the EU has managed to nearly destroy Western Europe’s energy relationship with Russia, leaving the continent desperate for energy inputs to keep its power grid functioning. Now, the food supply of Europe is under direct assault via multiple schemes that seem designed to end affordable food at the same time electricity is becoming unaffordable for businesses and residential households alike.

“Germany bans farmers from properly fertilizing land to serve EU green agenda,” declares Breitbart.com. “As of Thursday, the use of nitrate fertilisers has been greatly restricted for large swathes of farmland in North Rhine-Westphalia,” the site reports, referring to one of the most abundant food production areas in Germany.

The ban originates with EU bureaucrats waging war on nitrogen, the essential element that makes up nearly 80% of Earth’s atmosphere and is critical for crop production. After having declared war on carbon — the building block of biological life — globalists are now targeting nitrogen as a means to deliberately engineer widespread famine and mass death (depopulation).