The CDC has issued an urgent warning about the Marburg outbreak in Africa, declaring that the virus could become the next pandemic.

Marburg is a hemorrhagic disease and has a fatality rate of 23-90%.

Basedunderground.com reports: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Marburg has epidemic potential, so this week, the CDC announced that it is sending its National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases to respond to the outbreaks in Guinea and Tanzania.

In February, Equatorial Guinea announced the first outbreak of the virus and the country has since counted officially nine cases with an additional 20 probable cases, all of whom have died, according to the WHO. About 1,800 miles away, across the continent, Tanzania is also reporting a Marburg outbreak and has confirmed eight cases, including five deaths, according to WHO.

This week, the CDC urged travelers in Guinea and Tanzania to avoid contact with sick people, and healthcare facilities in the outbreak areas, and to watch for symptoms for three weeks after leaving the area, according to a report by Fox News.

The Marburg virus can be spread through the “blood or body fluids of a person infected with or who has died from Marburg,” according to the CDC. The CDC further states that clinical diagnosis of Marburg virus disease (MVD) can be difficult. Many of the signs and symptoms of MVD are similar to other infectious diseases (such as malaria or typhoid fever) or viral hemorrhagic fevers that may be endemic in the area (such as Lassa fever or Ebola). This is especially true if only a single case is involved.

Three is no vaccine right now, but back in January, the National Institute of Health (NIH) reported that human trials appear “promising.” But be warned, because the ruling class created this vaccine, and published the “promising” report on it:

The vaccine, developed by researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, could someday be an important tool to respond to Marburg virus outbreaks. –The National Institute of Health

If this becomes a widespread problem, it’s going to be hard to imagine it’s not another scamdmeic.