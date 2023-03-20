Plandemic 2.0: New mRNA Jab Being Prepared for a Bird Flu Jump to Humans, “Just in Case”

A new report suggests that scientists are preparing a bird flu shot for humans “just in case” the virus mutates. But how are they creating a safe and effective vaccine for a virus that hasn’t mutated to infect humans yet? This has raised a few eyebrows.

While the current outbreak of bird flu, also known as H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b, has killed a large number of birds and infected some mammals, there have been very few human cases. Officials have said that the risk of transmission between humans is low.

Noqreport.com reports: Yet Big Pharma is ready to cash in whenever the media tells people the bird flu is going to kill them the same way they did with COVID-19.

Executives at three vaccine manufacturers told Reuters they are already developing or about to test sample human vaccines that better match the circulating subtype, as a precautionary measure against a future pandemic. Other Big Pharma giants say they “stand ready” to mass produce vaccines and to reap the benefits of another plandemic.

There has also been a push among companies to develop a bird flu vaccine for poultry, a market potentially far larger than that for humans. –Reuters

The goal here is obviously to profit off of the demise of birds (and humans, should it come to that). Whether the avian flu is real or a completely made-up and hyped-up thing is irrelevant. Unfortunately, a good amount of people have already fallen for it and will get the shots or get sick with whatever is going to be released and called “avian influenza.”

Most of the potential human doses are earmarked for wealthy countries in long-standing preparedness contracts, global health experts and the companies said. Many countries’ pandemic plans say flu shots should go first to the most vulnerable while supply is limited. But during COVID-19, many vaccine-rich countries inoculated large proportions of their populations before considering sharing doses.

So the ruling classes are all of a sudden concerned with impoverished people having access to “vaccines” it creates? This whole scheme reeks of narrative.

“We could potentially have a much worse problem with vaccine hoarding and vaccine nationalism in a flu outbreak than we saw with COVID,” said Dr. Richard Hatchett, chief executive of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which helps fund vaccine research.

The World Health Organization said it has signed legally binding agreements with 14 manufacturers for 10% of their pandemic flu vaccine “as it comes off the production line”, in a mix of donated doses and doses to be bought by the agency at an affordable price. The agreements include six of the largest seasonal flu manufacturers, such as Glaxo Smith Klein, Sanofi, and CSL Seqirus, the WHO said.

Since they are pre-preparing a “vaccine” and getting the bird flu “jump to humans” narrative solidified, should we all just assume that that’s the next step in the grand scheme to make sure we are all permanent slaves?