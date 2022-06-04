Pizza Hut Sparks Outrage After Promoting Book About Young Boy In Drag

Pizza Hut has sparked outrage and is facing a national boycott after its children’s’ book club featured a story about a young boy in drag.

The pizza chain has been promoting books to young readers since 1984, rewarding them with a school certificate that they can redeem for free pizza when they have read the books

But Pizza Hut has now been accused of going full woke and faces a a backlash after they decided to promote a book titled ‘Big Wig’ to celebrate pride month.

The Mail Online reports: Big Wig, by Jonathan Hillman, tells the story of a little boy who likes to dress up and whose wig gives magical powers to those who wear it.

The publishers, Simon and Schuster, said the book, published in February, “celebrates the universal childhood experience of dressing up and the confidence that comes with putting on a costume.”

They added: “And it goes beyond that, by recognizing that sometimes we dress differently than expected, how we become our truest and best selves.”

Published in February, Big Wig tells the story of a boy who dresses in drag, and his magical wig

Hillman on Friday was overjoyed by the selection of his book for Pizza Hut’s challenge.

‘Hooray! Thank you @pizzahut for featuring BIG WIG (and for the MANY pizzas over the years),’ he tweeted.

‘I grew up doing Book It!, so this is really special. #Pride’

Yet the backlash was immediate.

‘Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke,’ tweeted Brigitte Gabriel, activist and conservative commentator.

Jack Posobiec added: ‘I warned you about what Pizza Hut had become but you weren’t ready to hear it.’

Radio host Todd Starnes said: ‘Over the past few years #pizzahut has had to close hundreds of restaurants.

‘Maybe they should spend more time perfecting their pizza instead of grooming preschoolers to be drag queens?’

The popular account Libs of TikTok tweeted: ‘@PizzaHut sponsors a program which incentivizes kids in PreK-6th grade to read books. This week, one of their suggested books is “Big Wig.” A book about a child who becomes a drag performer.’

Another said Pizza Hut and the organizers of the reading lists ‘want your kids to be drag queens.’

One man lamented: ‘Can’t we just go back to books like The Magic School Bus? Ms. Frizzle would never take the kids to a drag show. I miss wholesome things..’

Another said: ‘It’s just sad. Kids aren’t allowed to be kids these days.’