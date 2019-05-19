Pirro: Deep State About to Go up in Flames – “Grab Your Popcorn”

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro has warned that the “deep state” are on the verge of being totally exposed.

During her “Opening Statement” segment on Saturday’s show, Pirro called former FBI Director James Comey the “head” of a deep state crime family, adding that he and others in that “crime family” were arrogant enough to think they would escape justice.

Breitbart.com reports: “We are not going quietly into the night. Grab your popcorn, Junior Mints or whatever makes you happy,” Pirro said.

“The real show is about to begin. This will be true reality TV — no scripts, no rehearsals, just a gang of criminals pointing fingers at each other to save their own hides. A version of true crime and reality show ‘Survivor’ — the deep state exposed.”