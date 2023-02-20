Pipe Bomb Found Behind Church Near Philadelphia Railroad Tracks

February 20, 2023 Niamh Harris
Philadelphia police have said that a pipe bomb was found behind a church near railroad tracks on Sunday.

The 18-inch pipe bomb was discovered behind St. Dominic Catholic Church on Sunday afternoon, prompting the bomb squad to respond to the scene. 

A set of train tracks are located close behind the church, across a cemetery, feeding into Holmesburg Junction station.

According to CBS news:

A pipe bomb with an unknown powder inside of it was recovered in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section Sunday, police say. 

The incident happened at the intersection of Blakiston Lane and Frankford Avenue just before 2 p.m. not far from a church. 

Police say the 18 inch, PVC pipe bomb with capped ends and black powder on it was found by a passerby. 

The device was removed by bomb squad and taken back to their headquarters

The incident comes just days after three trains derailed in three different states.

One of the derailments has resulted in a large-scale ecological disaster in East Palestine, Ohio.

