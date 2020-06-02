Piles of Bricks Mysteriously Appearing at Riot Hotspots Across US Have People Demanding Answers

Stacks of bricks suspiciously left unattended in riot hotspots across the US have protesters and journalists wondering whether the violent street clashes and widespread destruction is being orchestrated by hidden hands.

Under normal circumstances, its not everyday you see a large pallet of bricks sitting on a street corner, but reports of pallets of bricks turning up as if by magic in over half a dozen major cities over the weekend has investigators trying to get to the bottom of who may be giving rioters the tools they need to turn peaceful protests violent and wreak wholesale destruction.

People are waking up! This young man says these bricks were conveniently stacked on the sidewalk for them to use! What’s going on here?! #SetUp #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/pfdUoDIVsU — Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) May 30, 2020

A group of protesters in Dallas, Texas called attention to an unexpected pile of bricks near the city’s courthouse on Saturday.

“Ain’t no damn construction around here!” a demonstrator says in the clip, while another urges his fellow protesters to “do better.”

PATIOS ARE THE VIRUS!



An explosion of patios being built as mysterious free piles of bricks appear nationwide on corners. This here is Dallas. pic.twitter.com/ABBCyHPLAy — angeldemonTV (@angeldemonTV) June 1, 2020

Brick sightings soon exploded across the Dallas area. Commentators had plenty of theories, claiming the rioters’ fairy godmother was Antifa, but no-one has delivered conclusive proof.

BREAKING: tonight’s Dallas riot was pre-planned



Organizers were directing the crowd where to go



They had pallets of 100 bricks ready for rioters



They were yelling to the crowd “go left, there are 100 bricks on the corner over there”



This wasn’t random chaos



More info to come — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 30, 2020

A Texas journalist called local government and revealed the city of Dallas was claiming ownership of the bricks, thus triggering a whole new round of speculation – smoking gun, or official incompetence?

Update: City is picking up bricks and are property of the city. — Kambree (@KamVTV) June 1, 2020

The suspiciously located piles of bricks have been cited by podcaster Tim Pool, conservative organizer Charlie Kirk, and others covering the riots to support claims that outside interests and hidden hands are fueling the most destructive elements.

While the unrest began last Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota triggered by the death of George Floyd, protests and violent riots have since spread across the country.

Another “researcher” has claimed to have uncovered a connection between the bricks appearing on sidewalks in Frisco, Texas and Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates. The bricks were said to be delivered by a corporation called AcmeBrick, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, a holding company on whose board Gates sat until recently.

Brick Pallets in Frisco, TX for rioters/Antifa



Delivered by AcmeBrick, Ft Worth, TX.

Company owned by Berkshire Hathaway, (Gates recently left the board) and Marmon Group, Chicago.

Owned by?

Jay and Robert Pritzger and Berkshire Hathaway



Very deep, YUGE rabbit hole… — B Designs ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@BDesigns6) June 1, 2020

But according to the Frisco Police Department, the offending bricks were part of a “planned HOA construction project,” explaining they’d been removed “with permission” to be “returned at a later time.”

And the Kansas City Police Department warned citizens on the weekend to be vigilant and report the appearance of any new piles of bricks, warning they were lurking all over the city to be “used during a riot.”

We have learned of & discovered stashes of bricks and rocks in & around the Plaza and Westport to be used during a riot. If you see anything like this, you can text 911 and let us know so we can remove them. This keeps everyone safe and allows your voice to continue to be heard. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 31, 2020

New York City had its own mysterious brick incident in the East Village neighborhood on Saturday night, a rare event in a city under constant construction in which unattended building material tends to vanish in seconds.

"Yo, we got bricks. We got bricks!"—#Rioters in Manhattan chanced upon a cache in the street equipped with bricks and a shovel at 10:01 p.m. on Second Ave between St. Marks Pl. and Seventh St. pic.twitter.com/dYB7vHdYqL — Kevin R Hogan (@KRHogan_NTD) May 31, 2020

Other images appeared to show police vehicles maneuvering the bricks into place.

Uh-oh…Those random ass bricks showing up, guess who's bringing them in to a place where there's no construction? pic.twitter.com/QAITwOLQOF — A Black Socialist 🌹🏴‍☠️ (@SonOfAssata) June 1, 2020

The building this guy is standing next to is the Earl Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas. There are surveillance cameras all over the place and there is zero chance they can't see who dropped of the bricks and when. pic.twitter.com/38jjbgDLym — Robert ✌️ (@no_more_nazis) May 30, 2020

If the violent street clashes and widespread destruction is being orchestrated or spurred on by hidden hands, finding the truth about who is leaving piles of bricks in riot hotspots will be the first step to delivering justice to those who have had their homes and businesses destroyed.