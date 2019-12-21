Pierce Brosnan Flips; Thanks President Trump for ‘Booming Economy’

Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan, who used to be a ‘Never Trumper’, has praised President Trump for the booming American economy.

The James Bond star once blasted Trump for having “torn this country apart.”

But now, in a surprise turnaround, Brosnan is thanking POTUS for helping to bring happiness back into our society.

Brosnan, 66, was asked during an interview with ITK what his thoughts now are about leaving the country.

“I think what he’s done for the economy is very good,” Brosnan said. “People are working, and that’s a step in the right direction.”

He added, “This country is part of my life. I’m an American citizen. I love America and America’s been very good to me. And I want to see happiness come back into our society,” he added.

Brosnan did criticize Trump for his handling of environmental issues. He said Trump “has to pay attention to the climate change” and “support the rallying call of the young people.”

“He has to get out of the coal business, the oil business. It’s just devouring the Earth around us. And there are other ways. We’ve seen it from other societies, other cultures,” the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star continued.

Last year, Brosnan, who played James Bond in multiple films from 1995 to 2002, told the Daily Mail that Trump was destroying the U.S.

“That man has torn this country apart, and you have to work out how much longer you can stay here,” he said.